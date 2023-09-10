Sanwo-Olu to swear-in commissioner designates on Wednesday

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Following Lagos Assembly confirmation of 37 commissioner and Special Adviser nominees, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is to swear in the cabinet members that have been approved by the House.

According to a message bearing the State Goverment logo online, the inauguration ceremony of the new cabinet members has been scheduled by the Governor to hold Wednesday, September 13th, 2023.

According to sources, the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), have been notified to prepare towards welcoming the cabinet members assigned to oversee their work.

The date was picked by the Governor who decided to inaugurate the cabinet members inspite of the Lagos Assembly’s decision to drop three nominees.

The two nominees rejected by the lawmakers were Olalere Odusote and Sam Egube, who served under the Sanwo-Olu administration’s first term as commissioner for Energy and mineral resources as well as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning respectively.

However, the House resolved to step down the confirmation of Sule Akibu for another day.

Those to be swear in are Dr. Afolabi Abiodun, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Dr. Oluwarotimi Wahab-Fashola, Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Bolaji Dada, Barakat Akande-Bakare and Olugbenga Omotosho.

Others are Mosopefoluwa George, Dr. Nurudeen Agbaje, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, Abayomi Oluyomi, Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola and Sola Giwa..

Also to be sworn in, former Special Adviser on Educatrion, Tokunboh Wahab, and All Progressives Congress (APC) former youth leader, Idris Aregbe,

Others confirmed include: a former.lawmaker representing Badagry, Layode Ibrahim, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Bola Olumegbon,. Abisola, Olusanya, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai and Kayode Bolaji-Roberts.

The rest are Abiola Olowu, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya, a former House of Representatives member, Adedayo Alebiosu, a former Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Lawal Pedro, a former Special Adviser on science and technology, Tunbosun Alake, Gbenga Oyerinde, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Dr. Jide Babatunde, Afolabi Ayantayo, a former Special Adviser on Education, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Abdulkabir Ogungbo