Sanwo-Olu tasks Navy on synergy with other security agencies

.”My administration ‘ll prioritise security of lives and property on nation’s waterways” Chief of Naval Staff vows.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged the Nigerian Navy to continue to synergise with other security formations to provide maximum security for Nigerians.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who expressed satisfaction with the operations of the Nigerian Navy in Lagos, promised that the state government will continue to support in all areas to improve the working conditions of the Naval officers.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Tuesday when the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla led some of his high-ranking officers on a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Lagos House, Marina.

The Governor said the road rehabilitation in Navy Town, Old Ojo Road, Buba Marwa and Lagos Badagry expressway would be completed soon to decongest traffic on Apapa port road.

“For us as a government, we see the Nigerian Navy as a willing partner. We are here to continue to lend our support and create the ambience where everybody can live peacefully, and go about their normal duties peacefully and Lagos will continue to remain the Centre of Excellence and the State of Aquatic Splendour that we all know it for and continue to be the bedrock of our commercial and economic nerve centre of our country,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla reiterated the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to protecting the territorial shores of Lagos as the commercial nerve centre of the country in order to provide an enabling environment to thrive for the benefit of Lagosians and the country at large.

Ogalla while acknowledging the many supports of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to the operations of Naval officers in Lagos, appealed to the Governor to speed up documents of the land gifted to the Nigerian Navy at Topo, Badagry for staff quarters in due course.

The Chief of Naval Staff promised that his administration would prioritise the security of lives and property on the nation’s waterways.

“We gladly appreciate you for all the support you have been providing. We are ready to continue to carry out our responsibility and we are going to redouble our efforts under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who has given us the mandate and has reposed trust in us.

“We are not going to disappoint. We are going to ensure that we redouble our efforts to make sure that we make maritime domain peaceful for businesses to thrive in this country,” Vice Admiral Ogalla promised.