Sanwo-Olu signs MOU, transfers Epe General Hospital to FG

Lagos State Government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for the transfer of the Epe General Hospital to the Federal Government.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the MOU with the Minister of state for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa at the Lagos Trauma Conference 2024 organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The event was with the theme, “Advancing Trauma and Emergency Response – Enhancing Trauma and Emergency Systems for a Thriving Lagos” at Oniru, Victoria Island.

The event which featured a panel of discussants, Goodwill messages had state government officials, Royal Fathers in attendance who urged the government to bridge the communication gap by using technology.

In his speech, the Minister said signing the MOU on the hospital now known as Federal Medical Centre, Epe was aimed at making Lagos state a model for others, achieving universal health coverage for residents which would further provide enhanced specialised services as the government makes other facilities available in the next two years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the MOU was aimed at reshaping the future of Health service delivery for a thriving Lagos in order to be able to manage trauma care patients and emergencies, while restating the commitment to deepen strategies in the sector with accessible as well as affordable deliverables in collaboration with stakeholders.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We will establish a Paramedics & Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) cadre in the Public Service to increase the number of qualified paramedics who can respond to emergencies in the field and stabilize patients before they reach the hospital.

“We will make available general and continuous professional development opportunities for healthcare workers at all levels, ensuring that they are equipped with the latest knowledge and techniques in trauma care.

“We recognize the importance of mental health support for healthcare workers who are often exposed to highly stressful and traumatic situations. We are committed to providing the necessary psychosocial support to ensure that our healthcare professionals remain resilient and focused on providing the best care possible.”

Continuing, the Governor added, “A major challenge that many trauma victims face is the financial barrier to accessing emergency care. In Lagos State, we are determined to remove this obstacle and ensure that no life is lost because of an inability to pay for treatment.”

While highlighting the steps that will be taken on emergency care, the Governor noted, “The Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme (LSHS) now covers a significant portion of emergency care services, ensuring that individuals who suffer trauma or are involved in accidents can receive care in the first 48 hours without worrying about the financial burden.

“We are also exploring the introduction of emergency care funds, which will be specifically earmarked to cover the cost of trauma care for vulnerable residents.

“Partnerships with private healthcare providers are being strengthened to ensure that trauma victims can access care across a wide network of facilities, regardless of their ability to pay upfront.”

