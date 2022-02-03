Sanwo-Olu Signs Bills Establishing Additional Two Universities In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday signed the bills for the establishment of additional two universities in the State – Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

He assented to the bills transmitting Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere campuses to the University of Science and Technology as well as Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleges of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe to Lagos State University of Education.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the Lagos House, Marina, was witnessed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), members of the Governing Councils and management staff of the tertiary institutions, among others.

Speaking after signing the bills, Governor Sanwo-Olu, said Lagos and its indigenes are now blessed with two additional universities to the existing Lagos State University (LASU), established in 1982 by the first Executive Governor of Lagos State, the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

He said: “We are doing this very quickly because we need to take this law to the National Universities Commission (NUC), that will do their due diligence and we are believing they will give us a timely approval when all of us will go and receive the certificates for the establishment of the two universities.

“We believe that the transmission will be smooth. We believe that the process would be without any hindrance. We believe that we will do a good job at ensuring that what is best is the only thing that we do for Lagos. I feel so delighted and proud of all of us creating history today and I believe that indeed generations coming after us will remember this very bold, audacious decision that we have taken.

“The two institutions that have now been transmitted into universities are institutions that have produced professionals, students, lecturers among other notable men and women in our society. I feel what we have done is a proper thing for the existing staff, both academic and non-academic and more importantly for the students today and the future students that would be coming in to be able to recreate their future and be in a position that we are turning out the leaders of tomorrow.”

Speaking earlier, Wahab said the establishment of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, will solve issues relating to admission for Lagos State citizens.

Wahab also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for putting his full weight behind the establishment of the two additional universities. He also appreciated the Lagos State House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for believing in the process.