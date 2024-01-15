Sanwo-Olu signs 2024 budget of N2.267trn into law.

-Says govt committed to meeting set targets

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday assented to the state 2024 appropriation Bill, noting the government would ensure set targets were met.

The Governor signed a budget size of N2,267,976,120,869 for 2024 at the Conference Room, State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

At the short ceremony was the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda who represented the Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget, Ope George and his counterpart from the House, Hon Lukmon Olumoh among others.

The House had recently passed the budget with an increase of N21.74bn.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, had on Wednesday December 13, 2023 presented a budget size of N2.246 trillion for 2024 to the House.

Sanwo-Olu presented the budget titled ‘Budget of Renewal’ comprised N1.02 trillion recurrent expenditure, which is 45 percent of the total budget, and N1.22 trillion capital expenditure, which is 55 percent.

He added that the state anticipates internally-generated revenue of N1.251 trillion and federal government allocations of N596.629 billion.

The budget representing 58 percent Capital Expenditure and 42 percent Recurrent Expenditure was approved following a unanimous voice vote by all the lawmakers present at the sitting.

Shortly after appending his signature, Sanwo-Olu expressed hope the implementation of the budget would address the yearnings of the residents.

The Governor explained that the increase of the budget was to ensure completion of roads project and give critical support for the citizenry.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Our administration is fully committed to the implementation of the budget. It is to meet the set target. Our administration will remain steadfast in ensuring accountability and transparency.”

While thanking the House for the speedy passage of the budget, the Governor corrected the insinuation that the budget was coming late, adding that there was no better time than now.