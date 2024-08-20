Sanwo-Olu receives 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year Winner, commends NB Plc for the initiative

The governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently hosted the winner of the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, Miss. Adeola Adefemi along with members of the Nigerian Breweries team, as he commended Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for implementing such a laudable initiative over the last nine years.

Speaking at the reception event, Sanwo-Olu noted that the government is indeed proud of Adefemi’s accomplishment having emerged on top out of over 1, 000 teachers across the 36 states of the federation who entered the competition.

“Today, I received Miss Adeola Adefemi, an English Language teacher at Keke Senior High School in Agege, who was awarded the overall national prize in the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition,” he said.

He explained that her success reflects the progress of public education in the state while also highlighting the resilient, can-do spirit that defines Lagosians.

He stated that the government will continue to give priority to education through comprehensive budgeting for all aspects, including infrastructure, skill development, and training to ensure that teachers as well as students have the resources they need to thrive.

He encouraged the winner to continue striving for excellence, reminding her that this award brings added responsibilities to both her profession and the State.

Speaking during the presentation, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, who led the Nigerian Breweries delegation stated that the Nigerian Breweries — Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund is committed to supporting the development of education in Nigeria.

Morgan noted that the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition was conceived to reward and recognize the role of teachers in molding the future leaders of our nation. She expressed profound appreciation to the Governor and his team for the overwhelming support received over the years since the commencement of the competition.

She also used the opportunity to extend an invitation to the Governor and other members of the administration for the forthcoming 10th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year finale, billed to hold on October 11, 2024.

In 2015, Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund introduced the Maltina Teacher of the Year, a national competition, to identify, honor, and reward outstanding teachers in Nigeria.

Maltina Teacher of the Year is proudly endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Education and other education stakeholders including the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS), and Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund was set up in 1994 with a startup capital of 100 million Naira to enable sustained quality education through structured intervention in the sector.

The Fund has footprints across the six geographical zones in Nigeria at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of education. Through the Fund, NB Plc has constructed and furnished over 400 classrooms, sanitary facilities, and libraries in 74 communities across the country.