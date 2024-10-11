Sanwo-Olu reassures investors of secure business environment

Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, reassured foreign countries and investors willing to invest in the State that his administration will continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to grow.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit by the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Sang-Ho, at the Lagos House, Marina.

The Governor, who disclosed that the Lagos State Government is open to new partnerships, assured that his administration will continue to provide a secure and safe environment for businesses and residents in the State.

He said, “Lagos State will continue to remain a preferred destination. We will continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to grow and thrive. We will continue to create a mutually beneficial relationship—government- to- government, government- to-business, and business- to- government relationship.

“We want to assure you that our government will remain open. We will continue to provide the necessary secure and safe environment for businesses, and we will look for areas of new partnership. We want you to deepen the relationship and ensure more Korean companies and build more business connections that can give investments the comfort that they require.

“Nigeria is open and abundantly rich with both natural and human resources. We are also a country that is blessed with a lot of human capital and culture is also very big for us. In Technology, Africa will continue to be a destination where our young people can quickly attain the necessary skills for them to compete with other people globally.”

Speaking earlier, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Sang-Ho, congratulated Governor Sanwo-Olu on his re-election, saying his visit is to consolidate the relationship between the Republic of Korea and Nigeria, especially Lagos.

He said there are hundreds of Koreans living in Lagos State, as well as many businesses in the State owned by Koreans, and therefore appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for his cooperation and relationship with the Koreans.