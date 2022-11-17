Sanwo-Olu procures drones for LNSA as officers deploy to borders

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In its bid to ensure the protection of lives and property across Lagos borders, the State’s security outfit, Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSA) has concluded plans to deploy personnel for engagements on forensic investigations.

The officers of the Agency are expected to patrol the forests and waterways to sustain security achievements recorded in the State.

The Lagos Neighborhood also would be setting up Technical and Mechanical Units among others to enhance the services provided by personnel of the Agency across Lagos.

Aside from that, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who approved the personnel deployment has also purchased unmanned vehicles (drones) for the agency to enhance intelligence gathering capabilities of the uniformed arm of the Agency.

The General Manager, LNSC Ifalade Oyekan, who disclosed these plans during a stakeholders’ forum organised by the Agency at the Onikan Youth Center, said that the approval to deploy LNSA’s uniformed arm to other areas where they had not been working before was approved by the governor recently.

At the event on Tuesday, with the theme, “Securing our communities, …I have a role to play”, Oyekan said that Sanwo-Olu’s approval was part of the administration’s commitment to executing different policies and programs for the safety and security of Lagosians.”

Earlier during the discussion, Oyekan stated that the forum would be a continuous programme and that efforts would be intensified to sensitize and mobilise Lagosians against crimes and criminalities.

The Commander of the Rapid Response Squad CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, who was represented by Superintendent Oluwaseun Phillips, described LNSA as their best collaborator in the fight against crime across the state.

The Nigeria Navy representative, Lt. Commander Godwin Egbunum, stated that law enforcement agencies in Lagos must learn to execute their duties with the principles of esprit de corp, to sustain the synergy established in the State.

Also, the General Officer Commanding 81 Div of the army, Maj. Gen Obina Ajunwa, who was represented by Brig. Gen. M. L. Abubakar added that law enforcement officers must ensure that they live above board in their behaviours and while interacting with the public to earn the respect of the people.

