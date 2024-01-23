Sanwo-Olu orders probe into alleged land racketeering at Lekki, Ajah

.Seals Oke-Afa, Katangua markets over environmental infractions

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) to commence an investigation into a viral video clip made by one Mr Kayode Oladipo about 20 plots of lands he supposedly bought in 2017 from a property company, RevolutionPlus without any physical allocation of the said plots.

Following the Governor’s directive, the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Barr.Barakat Odunuga-Bakare and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Housing, Engr. Gbolahan Toriola, on Friday, invited the Management of RevolutionPlus Limited who invited the company’s Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Dr.Bamidele Onalaja, for fact-finding.

In a release signed by Adeoti Sobowale Deputy Director, Public Affairs (LASRERA), the Commissioner will help find lasting solutions to frequent reports of fraudulent practices in the State’s real Sector and thus protect the interest of investors and investing public in the Real Estate business transactions in Lagos State.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Odunuga-Bakare recalled that before the viral video made by Mr Kayode Oladipo, there had been some concerns raised by members of the public about the conduct of RevolutionPlus Property Limited to some of its subscribers.

The members of the investigation team reiterated the resolve of the State government to investigate the allegation against RevolutionPlus Limited in line with LASRERA Law 2022.

According to them, LASRERA Law 2022 empowers the agency to investigate petitions and complaints from members of the public to protect and promote sanity as well as boost further investors’ confidence both at home and foreign investments for the sector in Lagos State.

The CEO/MD of the real estate company, Dr.Bamidele Onalaja, affirmed that Mr. Kayode Oladipo (complainant) subscribed for 20 (Twenty) plots of land from RevolutionPlus Property Limited at Dallas Court, Lekki and Royalty Gardens, Ajah, in the State.

Dr. Onalaja explained that two out of the original 20 plots were fully paid for by the client, while the necessary documentation has been completed and handed over to him.

He added that the remaining 18 (eighteen) plots of those land have not been fully paid for, by Mr. Kayode Oladipo as he flouted the payment agreement on the contract.

He said that property NOT fully paid for with its associated costs will not be processed based on contract conditions because, in case of non-compliance, the company policy requires the relocation of such subscriber to another site upon completion of payment or refund of the deposited sum less 40%( forty percent).

He noted that having defaulted in his payment pattern, RevolutionPlus Property Limited relocated him to another land site at Amazon Estate, Epe, which he declined while the option of refunding the sum advanced was also rejected by the complainant.

Onalaja said that the company has finalized the allocation of five plots to Mr. Oladipo at Amazon Estate based on the payment made with necessary documents forwarded to him.

The CEO of RevolutionPlus Property Limited also added that Oladipo did not make a payment of N40 Million to the company as claimed in the viral video, urging members of the public to disregard his claims as untrue and misleading.

However, in the course of the committee’s investigation, Mr Kayode Oladipo who was contacted on the phone, maintained that he paid the deposit sum of N18,606, 000 Million to RevolutionPlus Property Limited in 2017.

He said that along the line, he lost his job and couldn’t continue with the payment as he initially agreed.

He confirmed that he declined the option of relocation to Amazon Estate, Epe in Lagos State, and wanted the State Government to compel RevolutionPlus Property Limited to allocate his subscribed plots of land to him.

The Investigation Committee explained to Mr. Kayode Oladipo that having defaulted in his payment arrangement, the real estate company has the right to offer the option of relocation to another site equivalent to money paid or the option of refund of the amount paid less 40% as stipulated in the agreed contract of sales by both parties.

It should be noted that after the deliberations by the investigation team, Mr Oladipo, the complainant has agreed to accept the allocation of five plots of land at Amazon Estate, Epe of Lagos State which is equivalent to the present value of his payment.

In another development, as part of its bid to curb mounting environmental health concerns, the Lagos State Government, has sealed Oke-Afa Market, Isolo and Katangua Market, Abule Egba, for violating waste disposal regulations and for sundry unhygienic practices around the markets, constituting grave environmental hazards.

Commenting on the development, commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, noted that the government’s zero tolerance for waste initiative which started last year was still on course, stressing that any market or facility engaging in reckless waste disposal would be sanctioned.

He said: “The government has not jettisoned its zero tolerance for waste initiative which we have been pursuing since last year. The only way for markets and traders, is to engage in decent and civilised waste disposal practices as outlined by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). Any market or facility that runs foul of this arrangement will face sanctions.”

In a release made available to the press by the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Waste Management Agency, LAWMA, Mrs Folashade Kadiri, Mr. Wahab assured residents that the markets would remain sealed until stringent hygiene and waste disposal measures were implemented and compliance maintained.

He added that the state government was totally committed to ensuring cleanliness in all parts of the metropolis.

“The health and well-being of our residents are paramount. We cannot allow a few to endanger the health of many through irresponsible environmental practices. The sealing of these markets is a necessary step to compel compliance and safeguard public health”, he said.

The managing director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin urged various market executives, to always mobilise their members to abide by waste management regulations, including the use of the double dino bins provided for markets and observance of hygienic habits in their activities.

According to him, “The rules of engagement are simple enough and the markets are all familiar with them: Do not dispose of waste recklessly; use the dino bins; shun waste disposal on road median around markets; deploy waste policing to prevent and apprehend outsiders messing up your markets and pay your waste bills promptly. It is as simple as that”.

He warned that the zero tolerance initiative would be pursued more vigorously this year, adding that markets that refuse to embrace basic and decent waste disposal practices would not escape sanctions.

Gbadegesin further appealed to market executives to work harder on mobilising their members to do what is right to preserve the environment for the good of everyone.

The LAWMA boss reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensuring cleaner and healthier environment, stressing that cooperation from all stakeholders, including market operators and traders, was crucial.

“LAWMA deploys resources daily to clear waste from markets across the state. However, our efforts are often hampered by poor waste management practices within the markets themselves. We urge traders and market authorities to adopt responsible waste disposal habits and work with LAWMA to maintain clean and healthy environments”, he stated.