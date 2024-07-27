Sanwo-Olu mourns Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as shocking and a great loss to the country, his home State of Anambra and Lagos, where the deceased established most of his businesses.

The Governor described the late Ifeanyi Ubah as an astute businessman and politician, who contributed his quota towards nation-building as representative of his people in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

In a statement signed by Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Sanwo-Olu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, his friends, colleagues and associates, especially the good people of Anambra South on the loss of their illustrious son.

The Governor also commiserated with President of the Senate, Dr. Godswill Akpabio, all the distinguished Senators and the entire National Assembly and the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, over the unfortunate demise of Senator Ubah.

He prays for the repose of the soul of the dead and for God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.