Sanwo-Olu mourns GAC member, Prof. Tunde Samuel

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership body of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Tunde Samuel, as a great loss to the State.

The Governor who also commiserated with GAC members, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, especially in Agege and Lagos West Senatorial District, said the demise of Prof. Samuel has created a vacuum in the ruling party.

Prof. Samuel, the Pioneer Provost of Micheal Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) Epe, Lagos and former Special Adviser on Education to ex-Governor Bola Tinubu, died on Wednesday at 73 years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile on Thursday, described Prof. Samuel as a renowned scholar and one of the few Nigerians in academics that used their wealth of experience to make a mark in the education and political sectors in Nigeria.

He said: “The passage of Prof. Tunde Samuel is a great loss to Lagos State, especially our party, the All Progressives Congress because of the critical role the deceased was playing in the party before his death, both as GAC member and party leader in Agege.

“Prof. Samuel was an epitome of dedication and selflessness in public service. He contributed to the education sector in Lagos State, especially as the Pioneer Provost of Micheal Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) Epe, Lagos and former Special Adviser on Education to ex-Governor Bola Tinubu.

“He also did his best for tertiary education in Lagos State as one of the founding fathers of the Lagos State University both as a member of the Implementation Committee and two-time member of the Provisional Government Council.

“As a member of the GAC, Prof. Samuel displayed exemplary leadership in Lagos politics. He worked with members of the progressive camp since the inception of the present Fourth Republic in 1999 to ensure that our party remains the ruling party in Lagos State in the last 22 years.

“I symphatise with GAC members; leaders and members of APC over the death of one of our leaders. I pray that Almighty God is pleased with the soul of Prof. Samuel and grant the family, friends, associates and APC the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

