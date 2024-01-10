Sanwo-Olu mourns death of Baba Adinni of Lagos, says patriarch stood for harmony

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the death of His Eminence, Sheikh Abdul-Hafeez Aṣhamu Abou, the Baba Adinni of Lagos and Chairman of the Executive Council of Lagos Central Mosque, who passed away last night at the age of 100 years old.

He described the death of Sheikh Abou as a great loss to Lagos State, the Muslim community and his immediate family.

In a statement issued and signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday morning, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the late Baba Adinni of Lagos lived an exemplary life of dedication to the cause of peace and harmony in the State.

He said: “It is sad that we lost Baba Sheikh Abou at a time when his elderly counsel and guidance were needed more in our dear State. But we are consoled by the good life that Baba lived, the legacy that he left behind and more importantly, we are guided by the Holy Quran Chapter 2 Verse 156, which says ‘Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we return.’

“On behalf of the people and Government of Lagos State, I commiserate with the immediate family, friends, associates and the entire Muslim Ummah of Lagos over the passing of elder statesman and religious leader, Sheikh Abdul Hafeez Abou, who passed away peacefully at the age of 100 years.

“The late Sheikh Abou would be remembered for his great sacrifice and commitment to the cause of peace, harmony and moral development of our people.

“I pray that Allah grants the repose of the late Sheikh Abou Aljannah Firdaus, and grant the deceased family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.