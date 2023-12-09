Sanwo-Olu meets Lagos business community, says N7Trillion required for infrastructural deficit

-Targets over N2Trillion in 2024 budget proposal

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said the state requires at least N7 Trillion budget size to meet up with infrastructural and basic amenities in the year 2024 fiscal year however plans to present over N2 trillion to state House of Assembly soon.

This came as he expressed readiness to ensure ease of doing business in the state despite current global business challenges, stressing that his administration could not continue to give excuses.

Sanwo-Olu, had on January 31, signed the 2023 appropriation bill of N1.76trn to law at the State House, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said the budget tagged; Budget of Continuity” is to complete all ongoing projects in different parts of the state.

In October 27, 2022, Sanwo-Olu, presented a N1.69 trillion to the state assembly, which was passed on December 12, 2022, by the lawmakers.

The assembly, however, raised the approved budget by N76billion to N1.768 trillion.

Sanwo-Olu, in company of his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, made the remarks at the 8th Lagos Corporate Assembly, a business forum, tagged; “Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, BOS Meets with Business Community,” held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The participants at the well attended programme, include: captains of Industries such as: Chairman of Channels Television, John Momoh, Managing Director Lekki Concession Company, Chairman Silverbird Television, Ben Murray-Bruce, representatives of Manufacturer Association of Nigeria, MAN, Heads of agencies and parastatals, heads of foreign missions, members of the the state executive council, bankers, business leaders, business membership organisations, Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs, MSMEs and all other important stakeholders, among others.

The governor, noted that despite the global business uncertainty, his administration can not give excuses but must work to achieve its set out goals as promise made to the people during campaign period.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “The demands from the report gathered from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, shows that if we have the resources, at least N7 trillion will be needed for the year 2024 budget to meet the state’s infrastructural challenges and other basic amenities.

“Though, we are proposing over N2 trillion budget size for the year 2024 to be presented to the state House of Assembly soon and we are having demand of N7 trillion. Our revenue is far from it.

“That’s one of the challenges we are having presently. We want to fix roads and do it rightly.

“We need to scale up with modern technology and put in place enduring policies. We didn’t anticipate the current inflationary rate. Our focus is on how to meet the demands of our people amidst speculative market.

“We are, where we are today and if we don’t get it right here it will have dire consequences on our country. We can have handshake with Federal Government. Mr. President, in recent times have embarked on trips abroad to canvass for investors to open up Nigeria’s economy as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We can’t give excuses, we need to work together. We are running against time. I have a political timeline am working with. We can’t afford to fail.

“We will need to work together and identify the way forward. We should be able to solve some of our challenges through your ideas and submissions.

“We must let the MSMEs breathe for sustainble economy, through friendly policies.”

Earlier, Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperative, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, explained that undoubtedly, the corporate assembly has been a very important public–private sectors engagement platform, through which the state government and the business community interact and discuss issues that are crucial to the State’s industrial and commercial growth.

Ambrose-Medebem, assured that all issues raised at the last edition had been addressed adequately by various MDAs relevant to improving business environment in the state.

She said, “The T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Development Agenda was conceived as a comprehensive strategic document to guide the Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the areas of policy formulation, development, implementation and evaluation against set parameters, in order to aggressively transform the State to a modern economy and meet the yearning and aspirations of all stakeholders, including the business community.

“As a responsive and responsible government, we recognise that ensuring ease of doing business is key to the State’s economic growth and development.

“This is why the administration, through implementation of various reforms, prioritised the provision of a friendly environment that would support existing businesses while attracting more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the State.

“The outcome of the reforms includes, among others; improvement in the time of Issuance of Planning Permit, which is down to 10 days for players in the built sector. This was achieved following series of innovations introduced by this administration to make the process seamless, attractive and friendly.

“In the transportation sector, the administration recorded a milestone achievement with the inauguration of the much anticipated first phase of the 27km Lagos Blue Light Rail.

“The 13-kilometer project from Mile 2 to Marina, stretching across five stations, has brought considerable relief to commuters, reduced stress and public health challenges associated with public transportation, saved productive man-hour loss in traffic and is fast-tracking movement of goods and labour particularly to the business districts of Lagos Island and Victoria Island.

“There are various other interventions the administration has made since the last Assembly.

“To consolidate on what has been done, the State Government will continue to use platforms such as this Corporate Assembly, to sustain the engagement and fire up the conversation that would ensure that the state remains focused in its strong determination to move up the ladder on the global Ease of Doing Business index, and progresses steadily towards inclusive growth that would benefit the investors and the residents.

“Indeed, whatever prominence Lagos State is laying claims to today would not have been possible without the contributions of the Organised Private Sector in the State.

“This is why the administration will continue to deepen collaboration with OPS stakeholders, not only to sustain the existing level of growth but also to accelerate the momentum of the state’s development.”

Ambrose-Medebem, also reassured stakehokders that “more than ever before, Lagos State, in the face of pervasive global economic challenges, is poised to support both the industrial and commercial sectors to maximise potentials towards making greater contribution to the State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Towards this end, the State Government, through the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment shall continue to institute policies aimed at further promoting sustainable business environment for all stakeholders in the State.

“Again, in our bid to promote and sustain the growth of business enterprise, the ministry will regularly interface with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State, other States of the Federation and with the Federal Government, including relevant local and international support institutions and economic development partners.

“We shall also continue to collaborate with indigenous and foreign bilateral and multilateral Chambers of Commerce and industry, towards reinforcing their confidence and believe in the fact that Lagos State is ready and open for business.”