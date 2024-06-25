Sanwo-Olu marks 59th birthday with 200 students with disabilities

.As Tinubu congratulates him

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, celebrated his 59th birthday on Tuesday with a church Thanksgiving service at the Chapel of the Lagos House, Marina.

In a similar vein, the Governor also held a luncheon with over 200 students with disabilities from different schools across the State.

At the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, elated Governor went round the students to show love which was attended by his Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde among others.

Earlier, the Marina service tagged ‘Celebration of God’s faithfulness’ was attended by Deputy Governor, Mrs Sanwo-Olu and the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Dayo Israel.

Also at the event were the Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd Ifedola Okupevi; Special Adviser to Governor on Religious Matters (Christian Affairs), Very Revd Bukola Adeleke; members of the Lagos State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, party members, religious leaders, close aides, families, friends, and staff of the celebrants.

The service was also attended by special children from Army Command School and Ereko Methodist School in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, dressed in white traditional attire, read the Bible reading from Psalm 34:1–10 during the service.

In his sermon, the Presiding Chaplain, Revd. (Dr.) Dele Ajayi, said the 59th birthday of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is worth celebrating for God’s faithfulness to the life of the Governor and his family.

He prayed that God will grant Governor Sanwo-Olu all his heart desires and give him the wisdom to fulfill God’s purpose for Lagos State as he continues to steer the ship of the State.

The First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, described her husband as a “superman” because of his passion for working for Lagos State.