Sanwo-Olu: Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge groundbreaking set for March

.As state approves N50bn to support vulnerable in 2024 budget

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday disclosed that by first quarter of 2024, the groundbreaking ceremony for the much-awaited 4th Mainland Bridge will be done.

The Governor quickly hinted that the bridge will be constructed in phases.

Sanwo-Olu, who stated this at the Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall meeting, said that he and the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Kadri Hamzat want to be remembered for all the interventions implemented when they leave office.

The Governor said that the state government had done extensive work on the 4th Mainland Bridge, disclosing that the government had reached the final dot of the construction of the bridge.

He further disclosed that only few buildings would be demolished during the construction of the Bridge, saying the landlords and tenants that would be affected would have to be compensated.

“We want to start and do not want to give excuses again.” he stated.

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu said that N50b had been budgeted and would be distributed to support vulnerable residents of the state to cushion the effect of the harsh economy and take people out of poverty.

He added that they committed to building the state bigger and better, stating that they have been distracted by the court cases.

The governor however implored all those who challenged its election to come forward to join him in taking Lagos to the next level, if the issues were about Lagos progress.

Sanwo-Olu further said that the second term is a season of doubly up, working faster, harder to achieve more for the residents of the state.

The governor noted that though the infrastructure gap in Lagos is huge but they are sumountable.

During his speech, the governor provided a number of projects and programmes that have been executed by his administration, promising more in the coming days.

He said that while the Red and Blue rail lines cut across Lagos West and Central Senatorial districts, plans are on to execute the green and purple lines are for Lagos East Senatorial district.

Sanwo-Olu further said that 12 ferries would be commissioned soon to complement the already 20 ferries being in used.

The governor also said that before the end of the year, the Federal Government will handover 150 electric buses and the state hopes to procure additional 1000 electric buses.

He said that the state government is working with some investors to achieve the procurement of the electric buses, saying it is part of achieving zero emissions by 2050.

The governor also that conversation on the airport being planned for Ibeju-lekki area of the state has reached an advanced stage too, and work will start soon.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso said that the Town Hall is part of the open door policy of the Sanwo-Olu administration and his passion to deliver good governance to the residents.

“Mr Governor’s style of administration is unique – and effective. He runs the government like a company with various shareholders who look forward to huge dividends at the end of every financial year, after investing their resources in the company. In other words, today is our Annual General Meeting.

“It is our duty to render accounts and assure our army of stakeholders and shareholders that despite any turbulence that we may have experienced, the ship of state remains steady because it is in the hands of a tested captain.

“This is what we have come here to do. Mr Governor will tell you how far we have gone since you invested your votes in him for a second term of office. He will listen to you. He will provide answers to your questions. He will take your feedback. He will say to you, “come, let us reason together.’’ He will say to you, “come, let’s work together.” He will say to you, “come, let’s join the train to the Greater Lagos journey”.