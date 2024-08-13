Sanwo Olu kick-starts affordable health insurance scheme for residents

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed an Executive Order strategically aimed at having comprehensive Health Insurance that will be qualitative, affordable and accessible to all residents.

This directive issued on July 16, 2024 was designed to transform the healthcare system through an innovative partnership between the Ministry of Health, Lagos State Health Management Agency and the private sector. It is mainly about health insurance for social protection.

The Lagos State Social Health Insurance Scheme is called Ilera Eko, which is managed by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA).

The collaboration between government and private sector stakeholders will result in an expanded pool of funds. This will enable the government to provide social health insurance to an even larger number of vulnerable residents in the State.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this at a press briefing, detailing the key provisions and goals of this transformative policy.

He emphasized that the initiative is set to significantly improve the health outcomes for Lagos State residents by establishing a structured, regulated, equitable, and sustainable health insurance scheme that is inclusive of all Lagosians.

According to Abayomi, the initiative aligns with the objective of the National Health Insurance Authority Act 2022 – making State level social health insurance mandatory to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Abayomi said, “No Lagosian should have to choose between healthcare and other basic needs. This scheme is designed to eliminate those barriers and ensure everyone can receive the care they require, when they require it.”

He called on healthcare providers, civil society organizations, the private sector, and the public to join in this transformative journey. “We are building a healthcare system that serves everyone, and we need the support of all stakeholders to make it a reality,” Abayomi said.

The Commissioner thanked Mr Governor for his visionary leadership and his commitment to the health and well-being of Lagos State residents.

He said, “We are profoundly grateful for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s bold vision and steadfast support for healthcare reform in Lagos State. His leadership in issuing this Executive Order exemplifies his dedication to ensuring every resident has access to quality healthcare.”

Key characteristics of UHC include a comprehensive range of services covering the common needs of the community, such as preventive care, diagnostics, treatments, and medications. Services not covered by the basic health package of Social Health Insurance (Ilera Eko) can be supplemented by approved private health insurance packages or state-supported medical assistance programmes.

The Executive Order signed by Mr Governor outlines several critical components aimed at revolutionizing healthcare delivery in Lagos State. These components are designed to ensure comprehensive, equitable, and sustainable health coverage for all residents:

Promotion of Health Insurance: The government will launch an extensive campaign to encourage the culture of adopting health insurance as a social and economic necessity. This campaign aims to educate the public about the benefits of health insurance, highlighting its role in protecting individuals from high out-of-pocket expenses and reducing the risk of financial ruin due to unexpected illnesses.

Enforcement Grace Period: Following a six-month period of intensive public sensitization, the government will begin to enforce the health insurance mandate. The public will be encouraged to access enrollment in either the Lagos State Social Health Insurance scheme (Ilera Eko) or an equivalent State approved and accredited private health insurance plan that includes the bouquet of services contained in Ilera Eko. This removes the complexity of duplication of enrollments in two schemes to be compliant with the Executive Order and the NHIA law.

Public-Private Synergy: The initiative seeks to create a harmonious relationship between the government’s Social Health Insurance scheme (Ilera Eko) and private sector health insurance systems.

By leveraging additional resources and expertise of Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), the government aims to expand and improve access of comprehensive health protection to all citizens, ensuring that everyone is covered by at least a basic level of social health protection, reducing administrative costs and simplifying processes.