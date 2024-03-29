Sanwo-Olu , Kalu, Fubara celebrates Tinubu At 72

..Says President is courageous, audacious, passionate leader.

.Your pragmatic steps are reviving our economy– Kalu

Ibrahim Quadri , Lagos, Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt and Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 72nd birthday, describing him as a courageous, audacious, and passionate leader who is committed to the progress, growth, and development of Nigeria.

He said President Tinubu is worth celebrating for his contribution to national development, noting that the President, since he assumed office on May 29, 2023, has demonstrated unparalleled patriotism, integrity, honesty, and courage in the task of steering the ship of Nigeria in the right direction.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said President Tinubu has provided honest and transparent leadership in Nigeria by taking bold decisions to address challenges militating against the prosperity of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu further described the President as a visionary and master strategist whose democratic credentials are scholarly materials for study in political economy.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, the people of Lagos State, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders, and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, I congratulate our leader, President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

“President Tinubu has sacrificed the greater part of his life in the service of our dear State and Nigeria. He contributed to the enthronement of democracy and good governance, serving first as a Senator in the aborted third republic and later as a pro-democracy activist, working tirelessly as a member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) to struggle for the de-annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“President Tinubu’s financial wizardry and economic intellect, which he put to good use as the Governor of Lagos State, have taken our dear state to a greater height. Today, Lagos is the pride of Nigeria, occupying an enviable position as the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“President Tinubu has made positive impacts in the country through the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration. His unblemished service and track record of impressive achievements in public office have made him a role model for many Nigerians.

“As President Tinubu celebrates his 72nd birthday, it is our prayer that God will grant him more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear nation.”

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his obvious pragmatic moves that are now, gradually helping the economy to rebound.

Kalu made the observation on the heels of President Tinubu’s 72nd birthday.

In a statement by his official spokesman, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu on Thursday, Kalu saluted the resilience, courage and tact so far employed by the President to move the country forward.

While congratulating the President on his birthday, the Deputy Speaker expressed optimism of a virile economy and a future that will raise the living standard of Nigerians.

Kalu assured the President of the necessary legislative interventions to achieve the set objectives.

He said: “His Excellency, President Ahmed Bola Ahmed, on behalf of my family and the good people of Bende Federal Constituency, I heartily congratulate you on your 72nd birthday. It is indeed a milestone of age.

“This milestone has no doubt seen you fight a plethora of battles for the survival of democracy and elevation of our country to enviable heights.

“Through this age, we have also seen you invest in people and institutions irrespective of tribe or religion to better the lot of the citizenry.

“As a former governor of Lagos State, you showed leadership and capacity. Now that the people of Nigeria have collectively entrusted in your care the Presidency and the fortunes of the country, your vision for a united country and a virile economy is being achieved.

“I applaud your courage, resilience, tact, determination and the pragmatic steps you are taking in the Renewed Hope Agenda to not only revive the economy but to make it healthier than you met it.

“I pray to God for an increase in strength, good health, and wisdom to continue working assiduously to change the narrative and move our dear country to the next level of positive results. Rest assured of my legislative support and interventions. Congratulations, Mr. President.”

However, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has felicitated with the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he marks 72nd Birthday, eulogising his extraordinary leadership and fatherly qualities.

Governor Fubara in his message issued on behalf of his wife, Lady Valerie Fubara, the Rivers State Government and people of Rivers State, and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi described President Tinubu as a devout and selfless leader, an advocate of peace and unity, and a bridge builder that has engendered the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

He also recalled Mr President’s leading role in the rebirth of our democracy through the instrumentality of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), during the bitter days of the military junta, and his leadership in the formation of strong political platforms, culminating in the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to drive Nigeria’s democratic transformation.

Governor Fubara said, “You are a hardworking and people-oriented leader, committed to promoting peace, upholding the unity of the nation and improving the welfare of Nigerians through quality service delivery and good governance as enunciated in your ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

“The policies and programmes of your Administration are testament of your commitment to ensuring the growth and transformation of the nation under your leadership,” he added.

He prayed that God Almighty grant Mr President good health, divine enablement and grace to continue to serve the nation and humanity in the midst of the present economic and security challenges.

“As you celebrate your birthday, on behalf of my wife, the Government and people of Rivers State, I pray that God Almighty will bless you with wisdom, peace of mind, more strength and sound health to deliver the desired democratic dividends to Nigerians,” the Governor said.