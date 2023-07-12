Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Council of Obas, says collaboration needed for good governance

-Raises membership of Obas’ Council to 84

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday told traditional rulers in the State that the issue of security of lives and property of Lagosians should be a collective efforts, saying the royal fathers are vital bridges between Goverment and the people.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark during the inauguration of the State Council of Obas and chiefs at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Governor charged all the traditional rulers in the State on collaboration with government and security agencies in order to protect lives and property of the citizens.

He however commended the traditional rulers for their support for his candidature and that of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which led to the victory at the February 25 and March polls.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We recognize and appreciate the vital role our traditional rulers play in ensuring peace, harmony and stability thereby creating a conducive environment for everyone in our communities to live, work and transact their businesses without fear or intimidation. It is in furtherance of this conviction that a total number of 48 Obas were installed between June 2020 to May 2023.

“As I inaugurate this council for another five-year term, I want to beseech our traditional rulers to continue serving as vital bridges between the people and the government as fathers of their respective communities.

“The vital issue of security in our state should be our collective concern; as your collaboration with the government and its’ security agencies would help in safe-guarding the peace that Lagos State has always enjoyed”, Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor pledged that his administration would continue to support traditional rulers with welfare packages to enhance their mobility and general upkeep as well as the construction and renovation of palaces across the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the ceremony attested to the importance his administration attached to traditional institutions and its relevance to the contemporary governance structure and delivery of dividends of democracy.

The Governor said he raised the membership of the body to further give recognition to more traditional rulers and empowered them to use their influence in promoting peace, harmony and stability within their districts, while creating a conducive environment for residents to live, work and transact their businesses without intimidation.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that his administration was deliberate in getting the traditional institution involved in managing security across the State, noting that the need to improve security in Lagos must be a collective concern. The Governor said the monarchs’ collaboration with the Government and its security agencies would help in safe-guarding the peace which Lagos had enjoyed.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs Kikelomo Bolarinwa, said the reconstitution came with consideration for the inclusion of all the First Class traditional rulers across the five divisions of the State.

She said: “The traditional institution contributes phenomenally to good governance in Lagos in the area of resolution of chieftaincy matters and giving advice to Government on chieftaincy, security, inter-community relations and other public policy issues in the State.”

