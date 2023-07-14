Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 11 perm secs, health sector gets 6  primary care districts

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday inaugurated 11 new Permanent Secretaries with the health sector getting seven.

With the latest appointment of Permanent Secretaries, Lagos State now enjoyed gender-balanced appointments with a total of 68 Perm Secs, having 34 each for both male and female folks.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed satisfaction with the caliber of apppinted Permanent Secretaries, saying Lagos boasts of exceptional civil service that is competent and enterprising.

The Governor is also pleased with the reform carried out in the health sector, saying the State replicated the feat recorded in education sector by introducing six districts for efficient delivery of healthcare service across the State.

The seven Permanent Secretaries in the health sector include, Dr. Mabogunje, Cecilia Abimbola – Consultant Special Grade I, GL.17 (Health Service Commission) and Dr. Bankole, Olufunmilayo Olabisi – Consultant Special Grade I, GL.17 (Ministry of Health).

Others are, Dr. Zamba, Olutoyin Emmanuella – Chief Medical Officer/General Manager (Lagos State Health Management Agency), Dr. Bowale, Abimbola – Chief Medical Officer, GL.17 (Health Service Commission), Dr. Lajide, Oludayo Ibidunni – Chief Dental Officer, GL.17 (Ministry of Health), Dr. Adeleke, Monsurat – Chief Medical Officer/Chief Executive Officer, (Lagos State Aids Control Agency); and Dr. Asiyanbi, Oladapo Olubanwo, Chief Medical Officer, GL.17 (Primary Health Care Board).

The remaining are Mrs. Kilanko, Asisat Olaperi – Permanent Secretary, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA); Mr. Lawal, Fatai Idowu – Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Education District V; Mrs. Atekoja, Oloruntoyin – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture; and, Mr. Gbajumo, Kehinde Farouk – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development.

In his address, the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola said, “I am pleased to welcome you all, particularly our newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and their immediate families to this August Occasion. I also want to use this medium to thank members of the Executive Committee,

“Technical Committee as well as the Committee tasked with providing a framework for creating the newly established Primary Health Care Districts which has given more opportunities for Officers in the Medical Cadre to be considered for the appointive post of Permanent Secretary in the State.

“It is important to note that Mr. Governor’s commitment to improve healthcare service delivery at the primary level as promised in the THEMES+ agenda informed his innovative vision to approve the creation of Primary Health Care Districts across the State with the intention not to leave anyone behind.

“It is imperative to state that six (6) of these newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the Medical Cadre will be pioneer Accounting Officers of the newly created Primary Healthcare Districts, while the seventh Permanent Secretary in the Medical Officer Group will head Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA).

“Lagos State being the Center of Excellence has set the pace once again by creating a first of its kind initiative in the Health Sector. This I must state, is truly a testament of Mr. Governors’ dedication to achieving a Greater Lagos Rising. I therefore, invite you all to join me in appreciating Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.”