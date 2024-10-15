Sanwo-Olu, Hope Uzodinma to lead dignitaries to Chief Iwuanyanwu’s service of songs/day of tributes @Eko Hotel today

The burial rites of the Chief Dr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu; Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo continues today with the service of songs/day of tributes holding in Lagos today.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who died on July 25, 2024 at the age of 82 was until his death the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. His remains will be buried in his home town; Atta in Ikeduru of Imo State on November 1, 2024.

Already, Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who be leading other dignitaries which will including Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma to today’s service of songs/day of tributes which is scheduled to hold at Eko Hotel and Suites Victoria Island. The event is expected to start at 3pm.

Already the Oba of Lagos , Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu has directed all Lagos White Cap Chiefs to attend the silence event just as the Lagos chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo have declared readiness to make a strong representation at tomorrow’s gathering.

Iwuanyanwu, late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide service of songs holds in Lagos tomorrow.

As a mark of honour for the late Iwuanyanwu, many prominent Nigerians, businessmen, Igbo communities in Lagos and it’s environs will tomorrow march to Eko hotel to pay him their final respect.

Already Night of tributes had been held in his honour in the Maryland USA and in united Kingdom by Ohanaeze Ndigbo in UK and Ireland recently.

Ahead of the final burial rites and internment ceremony of the late President-General of Ọhanaeze Ndigbo, the National Planning Committee, had confirmed that more prominent Nigerians have expressed commitments to participating in the activities.

According to the funeral organizing Committee, former President of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, foremost Yoruba leader, Pa.Ayo Adebanjo, former president Goodluck Jonathan among others, will be present during the ceremonies.

It would be recalled that Chairman of the National Burial Committee, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, while briefing newsmen in Abuja said governors from the five Eastern States have also reaffirmed their support.

According to the schedule, after Lagos service of songs, the next day of tributes will be in Abuja on October 18, 2024. Other burial events will continue on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 while he will be buried on November 1, 2024.

Other programme also includes elaborate ceremonies in Enugu, where the late Iwuanyanwu’s remains will be taken to the headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at No. 7 Park Avenue, GRA, Enugu.

Obi described the late leader as a “global citizen and a nationalist” whose contributions to national development were legendary.

He noted, “Iwuanyanwu was a success story in various fields, and he served the Igbo community with remarkable passion, dedication, and sincerity throughout his life.”