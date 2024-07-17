Sanwo-Olu gifts over N400m to 4,254 NYSC corps members

.N100m to officials

.Offers automatic employment to best 100 serving members

.Votes N5bn for construction of permanent orientation camp

.As Lagos targets additional 1m enrollees for ILERA EKO insurance scheme

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday donated the sum of N100,000 to 4,254 corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch B Stream 1 serving in the State.

The Govenor made announcement at the closing ceremony to mark the end of the three weeks orientation course for corps members at Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

The Govenor disclosed that the sum of N5 billion had been earmarked for the construction of the permanent site for camping of corps members while NYSC officials and support staff were given a total of N100 million.

Sanwo-Olu said, “N5billion to start the final developement of the permanent site of NYSC. We will make sure that before the end of our administration that the permeant site will be available for corps members.

“For the over four thousand corps members, the sum of N100, 000 is for them each while N100 million of for officials of NYSC

“I will be monitoring this particular batch. The best 100 corps members will get automatic employment at the end of the service year, make the best of your service. We will create the space for you in the state civil service,” the Governor assured.

The Govenor noted, “Over the past three weeks, you have been immersed in a transformative experience. You have learned to adapt to new environments, network with fellow compatriots from diverse backgrounds, and embrace the challenges that come with communal living. This experience has not only prepared you for the tasks ahead but has also instilled a deep sense of unity that transcends ethnic, cultural, and regional boundaries.

“As you bid farewell to this orientation camp and proceed to your various primary assignments, you must recognize the significance of this program in fostering national unity.

“This orientation camp has been a microscopic representation of Lagos State a melting pot of cultures, languages, and traditions, and you have experienced first-hand the strength that comes from diversity. I am confident that you all will carry this understanding with you as you contribute to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

“I want you to actively engage with local communities, address challenges, and contribute to meaningful projects. As you venture into the field, I urge you to exemplify the lessons of discipline, perseverance, and teamwork that you have imbibed during your time in the camp.

“As you leave this camp, remember that the road ahead is illuminated with possibilities, and you have been equipped with new skills, new perspectives, and the determination to create a positive impact. The experiences you’ve gained during these three weeks have prepared you to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

The NYSC state Coordinator, Yetunde Baderinwa said, the Governor’s visit would serve as a form of inspiration to the corps members.

She noted that members had undergone training, acquired skills and revceived lectures that would assist them in their service year.

“Make sure you serve the nation diligently. You must strive to make Nigeria a better place to be,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday inaugurated a special insurance scheme targeting not less than one million in the informal sector, noting it is designed to reduce out-of-pocket and huge payment of medical bills.

The event witnessed the launch of ILERA EKO Standard Jaara Health Insurance Plan and commissioning of five Virtual Booth to cater for market men and women.

The V Booths are situated at Ketu, Ayetoro, Sabo, Adamo and Epe markets.

There was also investiture of the Governor as Grand ambassador of Universal Health Care of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said, “The initiatives we are launching today, further confirms LASHMA’s long history of improving healthcare accessibility. One of them is the new ILERA EKO Standard Jaara Health Insurance Plan, which offers additional benefits and peace of mind by reducing the financial burden of medical bills. In this plan, we have heavily subsidized the health insurance premium to ensure that everyone can access healthcare.

“I call on the informal sector which constitute 70 percent of the population in the State to seize the opportunity and enroll on ILERA EKO in order to reduce out-of-pocket and huge payment of medical bills.

“I invite the formal sector also, to come on board and ensure that their employees are registered and enrolled on ILERA EKO as this will automatically reduce the expenses of the companies especially for the payment of medical bills.

“Let me add here that the Enforcement team to handle the implementation of the Lagos State Health Scheme, (LSHS) Law and the domestication of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act, has been constituted and trained.

$Even though this administration believes more in enlightenment than enforcement, the law still needs to be implemented and obeyed. Therefore, violators of the law will not go unpunished when the Enforcement takes full effect.

“Today, I am delighted that five Virtual Booths, which will provide accessible healthcare to people in the informal sector are ready for commissioning.

“These booths are designed to bring healthcare closer to the people and expand the reach of LASHMA’s health insurance scheme; Ilera Eko, across the state. It is particularly useful for our hardworking market men and women who usually find it difficult to leave their shops and wares to take sometimes long trips to hospitals when they are sick. They will serve as first-line health services in the different informal business clusters around the state,” the Governor stated.

Chairman, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Adebayo Adedewe

said, “…we leverage on technology right from the point of registration, uploading on our platform, payment processes, claims processes and management, up to accessing care at the hospital and identifying the vulnerable in our society. In fact, everything in LASHMA is digitalized. Our 24/7 Customer Service Centre is also not left behind as technology has been deployed to ensure that customers’ complaints are well received, processed and stored.

“Our success story today, is based on the feedback that we received from our customers especially from the informal sector either directly or indirectly through our various weekly radio programmes, social media handles and providers.

He explained that the commitments to provide quality and affordable healthcare as well as have a robust benefit package to cope with the medical challenges being faced by the people in the State, responsible for the new Health Insurance Plan.

Continuing, he noted, “The new Health Insurance Plan, ILERA EKO Standard Jaara, has more benefits than the ILERA EKO Standard Plan, which is our basic Plan. In addition to the benefits enjoyed on the Standard Plan, Enrollees on the new Plan, will henceforth enjoy annual wellness check, telemedicine service and eye surgery (cataract) among others.”

In an interview with newsmen, the Permanent Secretary LASHMA, Dr Emmanuella Zamba said, “when LASHMA rebranded in 2021 we had some of primary care and some of secondary care,. There are many things in this package that covers you, cancer care of you have being on this care for two years. We also have the standard plus and our new baby Jaara plus.”

She added, “The price of the health insurance is very affordable with a package of 8,500 starting for an individual. In the next one year we are thinking of increasing another one million into the system.”