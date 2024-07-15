Sanwo-Olu flags off campaign on monthly sanitation

Govt to plant 20,000 trees within a year

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday flagged off the campaign ahead of the return of monthly sanitation exercise.

The flag off ceremony took place at the Campos Square playground Lagos Island with the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat and other executive members in attendance.

Before the ceremony, the governor drove through the several streets on Lagos Island to inspect the environment.

He expressed anger at the indiscriminate disposal of waste on the streets and the drainages resulting in blocked gutters, noting the action is unacceptable.

He warned that anyone henceforth caught in such an act will be seriously dealt with.

“It is a disgrace to all of us and as a government we will not accept it,” he warned

Sanwo-Olu noted that the state known as Centre of Excellence should not be known for dirtiness

The governor said he embarked on the awareness campaign to inform Lagosians on his administration’s resolve to bring back the monthly sanitation.

He added that the government has bought over 2,000 waste bins to be distributed and placed at major areas in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further said beginning from September 2024, the government will begin a special sensitisation programme for students in all public schools on the importance of keeping the environment clean.

He, however, said the date for the commencement of the monthly exercise will soon be announced.

In his speech, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab said the return of the monthly environmental sanitation is a bold step of the present administration towards improving the general well-being of the people of the state.

He noted that the exercise has been a culture in Lagos State some years back in order to promote a clean and healthy environment, adding that with the reintroduction of the cleaning exercise, all residents are encourage to clean their homes, surroundings, drainages in front of their houses and streets while officials of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA would always be on ground to collect well bagged waste and dispose them properly.

Wahab further said cleanliness of the environment provides the ground for people to become hygienic for the safeguard of their health.

Earlier, the governor along with his wife and the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat marked the World Tree Planting Day at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor said part of his administration’s strategy to combat effect of climate change is by planting trees

He said in the next 12 months, his administration will plant 20,000 trees across the state.