Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Wife, Ibijoke At 57

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his wife and First Lady of the State, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on her 57th birthday, describing her as a dependable partner, committed prayer warrior, caring and loving wife and mother.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu, the Chairman of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) and a medical doctor by profession will clock 57 tomorrow January 8.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday, described his wife as a courageous, kind-hearted and strong pillar of support, noting that the First Lady is a reliable partner in the delivery of the THEMES+ development agenda of his administration to Lagos residents.

Sanwo-Olu also described the Lagos First Lady as his jewel of inestimable value who has touched many lives first as a medical practitioner and now as Governor’s wife.

He said: “On behalf of the government and the good people of Lagos State, I celebrate my trusted, committed and reliable partner, a prayer warrior and the First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

“Ibijoke is a God-fearing woman, a good companion, a caring and loving wife and mother. She is a passionate Christian and lover of children.

“My dear wife of over two decades has complemented the roles that God has given us now with all sense of dignity. She has put everything she learned into work and I can see the complementary role she brings on board in ensuring that good governance and dividends of democracy are delivered to millions of Lagos residents.

“On this occasion of her 57th birthday, I thank God for her life and appreciate her for all the support, time, sacrifice and contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State. She has impacted many lives through her pet project and other people-oriented programmes sponsored by her office and COWLSO.

“I also use this auspicious occasion to appreciate the First Lady for her remarkable contributions to our family, the medical profession, Lagos State, and humanity in general, especially her role as the First Lady of our dear Lagos State.

“Happy birthday my darling wife. I wish her good health, more fruitful, prosperous and impactful years ahead.”