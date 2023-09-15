Sanwo-Olu felicitates Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo at 80

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo (Okukenu IV), on his 80 years birthday celebration.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday, said Oba Gbadebo’s visionary leadership, coupled with his ceaseless quest for the upliftment of his subjects, has fostered an era of unprecedented growth and prosperity in Egbaland.

The Governor said Oba Gbadebo, who retired voluntarily as Colonel in the Nigerian Army, left the Military with impeccable records, exhibiting the true spirit of royalty in him.

He said: “Oba Gbadebo’s reign as the Alake has been a beacon of wisdom, benevolence and cultural heritage, enriching the lives of his subjects and the larger Nigeria populace. His leadership has been the cornerstone of peace and progress in Egbaland, and his commitment to the preservation and promotion of our rich cultural heritage is unparalleled.

“His Majesty’s commitment to peace, unity and progress is well-known and deeply respected. His visionary leadership, coupled with his ceaseless quest for the upliftment of his subjects, has fostered an era of unprecedented growth and prosperity in Egbaland.

“On this momentous day, we celebrate not just Oba Gbadebo’s birth but the remarkable life he has led, the lives he has touched, and the legacy he continues to build. His Majesty has indeed been a great source of inspiration and role model to the younger generation.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and the people of Lagos State, I wish Oba Gbadebo a happy birthday and pray that the Almighty God continues to bestow on his Majesty, wisdom for a continuous reign of peace, prosperity and love in Egbaland.

“As Oba Gbadebo marks this milestone, it is my prayer that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with good health, wisdom and many more years of service to Egbaland, Ogun State and our dear country, Nigeria. May his reign continue to bring prosperity and unity to Egbaland and beyond.”