Sanwo-Olu expresses sadness over death of boy with missing intestine

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the death of Adebola Akin-Bright, the 12-year-old boy with missing intestines, who was admitted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Tuesday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the death of Adebola as a painful loss, not only to the deceased family and friends, but also to him personally and the entire State, considering the efforts made by the Lagos State Government to save the young boy.

The Governor sympathised with the late Adebola’s family and friends, especially his mother, Mrs. Deborah Abiodun, who did all she could and went the extra mile as a mother to save the life of her son.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended the medical team of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, who treated Adebola for several months and gave him the best medical care before he died on Tuesday evening.

“I am saddened by the death of Adebola Akin-Bright, a promising 12-year-old boy who died at LASUTH after months of medical treatment to save his life. I had close contact with Adebola and his mother a few days ago at LASUTH and I was committed to doing everything humanly and medically possible to save him.

“The medical team at LASUTH did everything possible to save the boy. They gave him the best medical care based on our collective commitment to save Adebola but we lost him on Tuesday night.

“I am sad that we lost Adebola despite the huge efforts by his mother, Deborah Abiodun, the medical team at LASUTH and the Lagos State Government to save him. Adebola’s death is a painful and personal loss to me because of my commitment in conjunction with the medical team to save the boy.

“Adebola will be missed by his family, especially his beloved mother, Deborah Abiodun, who did what is expected of a true mother to save a child. I pray that God will give her and the entire family the grace to bear the irreplaceable loss of Adebola.”