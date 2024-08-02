Sanwo-Olu empowers 1,500 youth, women with working equipment

.Says Lagos govt empowering residents to build resilient economy

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday empowered the 1,500 fresh beneficiaries of Micro Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) programme across the various 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in State with working equipment through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The working equipment, include tilling machines, shawarma grillers and toasters, fabricating machines, sewing machines, basic barbing kits with sterilising kits and generator sets, and hair dressing equipment, among others. The working tools were presented to the beneficiaries during the 2024 edition of the Micro-Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) at the Blue Roof, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Speaking during the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that 10,000 beneficiaries in the last five years have benefited from different economic empowerment equipment and gadgets through the Micro-Enterprise Support Initiative programme.

He said Micro Enterprise Support Initiative by his administration is designed to uplift vulnerable women and indigent youths by providing them with the tools and support they need to start and grow their own businesses

Governor Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the series of empowerment programmes being done in the state were carried out to build a resilient economy befitting a modern mega city. He said the Micro Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) programme also shows his administration’s commitment to consistently empower residents of Lagos State, in order to create an inclusive and prosperous society.

He said: “Initiatives like MESI and our Skills Acquisition Centers, are working diligently to provide the necessary support for our citizens to thrive.

“This Micro Enterprise Support Initiative is designed to uplift vulnerable women and indigent youths by providing them with the tools and support they need to start and grow their own businesses. By empowering this segment of our population, we aim to continue to stimulate economic growth, reduce poverty, and create a more inclusive Lagos.

“The Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) is at the forefront of uplifting women and the indigent, providing them with the necessary tools to break free from the chains of poverty. Their efforts, complemented by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, have yielded remarkable results in youth empowerment, skill acquisition, and job creation.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed further that: “The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), a strategic partner in this endeavour, provides financial support and business development services to entrepreneurs, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“This Y2024 MESI Program is a natural progression of these combined efforts. It seeks to build upon the successes of our past initiatives by providing even more targeted support to micro-enterprises. By empowering our citizens to become entrepreneurs, we are creating jobs and also fostering a vibrant and resilient economy.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, and her team for their tireless efforts in ensuring that the programme continues to gain momentum, reaching every nook and cranny. of our society and making sure that no one is left behind.

He congratulated the beneficiaries of the programme and advised them to make good use of the equipment given to them. “I offer my sincere congratulations. I urge you to make judicious use of this opportunity and resources. This equipment is not given as gifts to be kept away, but they are tools to make you economically and financially independent and become worthy ambassadors of this great State.

“I advise you to put what you have learned to good use and become financially independent and employers of Labour. I assure you that we will continue to monitor and support you and your businesses, as we have been doing for the beneficiaries before you.”

Speaking earlier, Dada said MESI programme is tailored to reach out to the socio-economically disadvantaged women, indigent youths and old students of skills acquisition centres via distribution of basic empowerment tools and equipment like tilling machine, shawarma grillers and toasters, and fabricating machines sewing, machine, basic barbing kit with sterilising kit generators and hair dressing equipment, among others, as poverty alleviating gesture for the vulnerable women and indigent youths.