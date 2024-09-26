Sanwo-Olu congratulates Oyedepo at 70

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and the Presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Nigeria, Bishop David Oyedepo, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the renowned cleric and global preacher as an epitome of honesty, dedication and service.

He said Oyedepo’s unblemished records of service in God’s kingdom and his philanthropic gestures over several decades have made him a role model to millions of people.

The Governor added, Bishop Oyedepo, through diligence, dedication, and utmost obedience to the Lord, has built one of the largest spiritual institutions in the world, where millions of committed followers of Jesus Christ within and outside Nigeria worship.

The Governor also praised the commitment of Bishop Oyedepo and his ministry to education in Nigeria through several educational institutions owned by the Living Faith Church.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and Presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Nigeria, Bishop David Oyedepo, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

“Bishop Oyedepo is a respected international cleric, who has made a positive impact in his generation, not only in Nigeria but the entire world through his ministry and philanthropic gestures.

“Bishop Oyedepo is indeed a man of faith, and his commitment in God’s vineyard and teachings on faith-based biblical principles have changed many lives, especially those of his followers, positively.

“As Bishop Oyedepo joins the league of Septuagenarians, it is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant him more grace and strength to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, minister to the poor and the broken, and proclaim liberty to the captives.

“God will continue to grant Bishop Oyedepo good health to enable him to render more service to God’s kingdom, the body of Christ, and humanity. He will continue to enjoy God’s manifold blessings and everlasting goodness. Amen.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng