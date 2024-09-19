Sanwo-Olu congratulates his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat at 60

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on his Diamond birthday, describing him as “a trusted, committed and dedicated partner.”

He said Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who clocks 60 today, Thursday, 19th September, is a brother, friend and partner in the Greater Lagos agenda.

The Governor noted that the cordial relationship between him and his deputy has led to good governance and the delivery of dividends of democracy to millions of Lagosians in the last five years.

Dr. Hamzat, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, as well as Commissioner for Works during former Governors Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola administrations, clocks 60 Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, praised Dr. Hamzat for his long years of dedicated and meritorious service to Lagos State and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, further described Dr. Hamzat as a genius, team player and brilliant administrator, saying that the Deputy Governor’s supportive and positive contributions are evident in the many achievements so far recorded by the current administration.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, as well as the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I celebrate my dear friend and brother on his 60th birthday.

“Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who I have known for over two decades, is a genius, administrator par excellence, seasoned technocrat and politician. He is a reliable, hardworking, dependable, supportive, trustworthy and committed partner in the Greater Lagos agenda of our administration.

“The deputy governor’s Diamond birthday is worth celebrating because of his immeasurable contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria, having served passionately in different private and public offices locally and internationally for over three decades.

“As Dr. Obafemi Hamzat joins the league of sexagenarians, I pray that God will increase his good health to enable him to render more service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria.”

