Sanwo-Olu congratulates Chris Oyakhilome at 60

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated popular televangelist and President of Loveworld Incorporated, Pastor Christian Oyakhilome, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the dynamic and multitalented teacher and global preacher as an epitome of dedication and service.

He said Pastor Oyakhilome’s unblemished records of service in God’s kingdom, for about three decades, have made him a role model to millions of people, especially the younger generation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Pastor Oyakhilome has impacted the body of Christ positively through the propagation of the gospel, adding that the respected cleric has built a strong spiritual institution in the world and raised committed Christians across the world.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and the people of Lagos State, we join family, friends, associates and the entire congregation of Christ Embassy, to felicitate Pastor Chris Oyakhilome on his Diamond Jubilee Celebration.

“Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has been a blessing, not just to members of his church but to millions of Lagos residents, who have benefited from his ministry and philanthropic gestures. We also appreciate his unceasing prayers and wise counsel over the years.

“As Pastor Chris Oyakhilome celebrates his 60th birthday, it is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant him grace, anointing and strength to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, minister to the poor and the broken, and proclaim liberty to the captives.

“I pray that the Almighty God will grant him good health to enable him to render more service to humanity and God’s kingdom. He will continue to enjoy God’s abundant blessings and everlasting goodness. Amen.”