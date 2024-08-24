Champion Newspapers Limited
Sanwo-Olu congratulates acting CJN, Justice Kekere-Ekun

Governor Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the newly appointed Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, saying the appointment is well- deserved.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Friday, said Lagos State is proud to produce the second female Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He said the uncompromising jurist is a good ambassador of Lagos State, particularly the State judiciary, where she served passionately for over two decades in different capacities before her elevation to the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in 2004 and 2013 respectively.

Sanwo-Olu urged Justice Kekere-Ekun to uphold the highest standards of integrity, fairness, and justice, which she had been known for in the discharge of her duties and make the judiciary to remain the true hope for the common man.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our Amazon, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on her appointment as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The emergence of a Lagos indigene, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, as the second female Chief Justice of Nigeria is a thing of joy to us, and we are happy to associate with her.

“Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun’s appointment is well deserved, and going by her antecedents as a seasoned jurist with over 30 years in the bar and bench as legal practitioner and Justice of the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court, she will not disappoint Nigeria.”

 

