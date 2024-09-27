Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Umo Eno over wife’s death

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commiserated with his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Pastor Umo Eno, over the passing of his wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno.

The late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State died on Thursday, September 26 after a brief illness in the hospital at the age of 57.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the death of Mrs Eno as a great loss, a sad episode, and a personal loss not only to the deceased husband and family but to the entire people of Akwa Ibom State.

Sanwo-Olu, while commiserating with Governor Eno, said although the Holy scriptures are clear about life and death as one of the most constant human occurrences, it is usually not very pleasant when one loses loved ones.

The Governor therefore implored his Akwa Ibom counterpart to take the death of his wife in good faith and see it as the will of God.

He urged him to have solace in the fact that the First Lady of Akwa Ibom lived a fulfilled life, made a positive impact, and left a lasting legacy.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke and family, the government and people of Lagos State, it is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with my brother Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on the passing of his beloved wife, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno.

“I also express my deepest condolences to the people of Akwa Ibom State and the entire Eno family, as well as wives of all the State Governors in Nigeria over the demise of the Akwa Ibom First Lady.

“Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno was not just a wife and mother, but a soulmate and pillar of support to our brother, Governor Eno. She supported thousands of people in Akwa Ibom State through the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), a foundation that focused on providing shelter, food, and education to the poor and vulnerable in Akwa Ibom.

“The First Lady, fondly referred to as Eka Iberedem Akwa Ibom, meaning “Mother and Strong Pillar of Akwa Ibom,” was widely loved for her compassionate leadership and humanitarian work in Akwa Ibom during her lifetime.

“I pray that the Almighty God will grant the deceased eternal rest and Governor Umo Eno, the entire family, and the people of Akwa Ibom the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

