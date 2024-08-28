Sanwo-Olu commends Lagos Traffic Radio for establishing booster station to expand its reach

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the establishment of a Booster Station project by Lagos Traffic Radio as advantageous to motorists, road users and other residents of the State.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso stated this during an inspection of the on-going project in Ikorodu.

He explained that the installation of equipment for the Booster Station will further enable the Station deliver on its mandate of timely and accurate travel advisory to Lagosians.

A statement by Mrs Adeola Akindele, Deputy Director, News & Current Affairs, Traffic Radio, Thursday, further stated

that the Governor noted that the Booster Station will also increase the reach of Lagos Traffic Radio to where signal is weak or non – existing such as Festac Town , Apapa , Amuwo Odofin, and down to Badagry axis , thereby attracting more listeners.

According to him, the station, which is forward thinking, is intentional about its steps aimed at improving its service delivery and adding value to Lagosians productive hours.

