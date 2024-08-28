Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Sanwo-Olu commends Lagos Traffic Radio for establishing booster station to expand its reach

Latest News
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the  establishment of a Booster Station project by Lagos Traffic Radio as advantageous to motorists, road users and other residents of the State.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso stated this during an inspection of the on-going project in Ikorodu.

He explained that the installation of equipment for the Booster Station will further enable the Station deliver on its mandate of timely and accurate travel advisory to Lagosians.

A statement by Mrs Adeola Akindele, Deputy Director, News & Current Affairs, Traffic Radio, Thursday, further stated

that the Governor noted that the Booster Station will also increase the reach of Lagos Traffic Radio to where signal is weak or non – existing such as Festac Town , Apapa , Amuwo Odofin, and down to Badagry axis , thereby attracting more listeners.

According to him, the station, which is forward thinking, is intentional about its steps aimed at improving its service delivery and adding value to Lagosians productive hours.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11770 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Breaking:NCC Announces Final Deadline for NIN-SIM Linkage…

Doctors’ strike: Consultants, nurses take charge at…

18-yr age limit for WASCE, NECO candidates may deny students…

Anambra @33: No plans to borrow N245bn to fund Anambra…

1 of 2,399