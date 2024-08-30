Sanwo-Olu Charges Young People To Stay Focused, Shun Peer Pressure

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged young people, particularly the recipients of the Silver Award of the International Award for Young People Nigeria, to stay focused to achieve a greater tomorrow.

He urged the recipients of the award, which is part of the globally recognised Edinburgh’s International Award framework, to thrive to be the best in everything they do and make good use of the opportunities and platform given to them.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on Thursday during the Silver Award Presentation Ceremony and 10th Anniversary of the International Award for Young People Nigeria, tagged “#Celebrating Infinite Impact,” held at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The Governor urged the 200 public school students aged between 16 and 24, who received the Silver International Award for Young People, Nigeria, to see the development as a motivation to push forward to greater heights.

He also advised the recipients to shun peer pressure and social media influence and stay focused to achieve a greater tomorrow.

“I want to urge you to believe in yourself. At age 15, 16, continue to say to yourselves that I will always do the right thing. Stay focused. Don’t join the crowd or believe that it is okay to do the wrong thing. No, it is not okay because it is from now that you mould your tomorrow. It is from now that you determine what your future would be, and it is only when you do it right that that future that you want can come to reality,” Governor Sanwo-Olu advised.

Speaking virtually during the event, the Board Chair, International Award for Young People, Nigeria, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Olawale Edun, commended the resilience of the young people in achieving the feat despite the rigorous exercises.

Edun challenged the Silver Awardees to pursue their dreams and aim for the Gold Award to distinguish them among their peers.

The Minister also appreciated the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State Government, awardees’ mentors, and teachers for impacting knowledge into the future leaders of tomorrow.

Also speaking, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, reiterated the commitment of the state government to youth’s development and implored young people to continue to thrive for excellence.

During the ceremony, the Silver Awardees, who received their certificates from Governor Sanwo-Olu, were visibly elated to see the Governor, who motivated and encouraged them