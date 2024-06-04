Champion Newspapers Limited
Sanwo-Olu cautions youths against using technology for fraud

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has  charged  the youth not to use technology for dubious activities.

The governor said that the youth should pursue  dignity of labour.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at the 27th Convocation Lecture of the Lagos State University on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convocation lecture had the theme:  “Embracing the Future: Navigating the Intersection of Technology and Humanity”.

“Desist from shortcuts to success, develop things and render services that people need or require,” the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said.

He  emphasised the importance of technology in shaping  lives.

“Technology allows us to do things consistently, accurately and speedily, and it  saves cost,” he said.

The governor urged the graduating students to incorporate technology constructively  in their daily activities.

“We must be careful not to let it run our lives.

“Your future is in your hands, grab it,” he said.

