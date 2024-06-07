Sanwo-Olu admits shortage of housing in Lagos, calls for private sector support

…Inaugurates 270 unit apartments at Egan- Igando, awards N10m to LASU’s best graduating student.

Ibrahim Quadri

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday commissioned Egan-Igando 270 units of Housing Estate at Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Lagos

The estate consisted of 45 blocks consisting of 2 Bedroom Apartments with complimentary infrastructure.

While acknowledging the shortage of housing in the State, the Governor noted his administration is determined to reduce it by implementing policies that ensure the availability of decent homes for all.

He promised to complete the second phase which is cluster two comprising 216 Home units, and cluster three which will come in the third phase, comprising 360 Home units.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Today, we commission a housing project completed by this administration but initiated by previous administrations. We completed the first phase, consisting of 270 two-bedroom units, to be handed over to qualified recipients.

“In recent months, we have focused on completing housing projects inherited from the past administration, funded through budget allocations and joint ventures with development partners. I am delighted that we have completed this project through determination and dedication.

“This is just the first phase; the second phase which is cluster two comprising 216 Home units, and cluster three which will come in the third phase, comprising 360 Home units, will soon be delivered. In total, this housing estate, when completed, will deliver 846 Home units to ease the housing deficit in the State.

“The housing shortage in Lagos State is real, but our administration is determined to reduce it by implementing policies that ensure the availability of decent homes for all, regardless of ethnic, religious, or political affiliations. Our goal is to ensure no one is left behind, providing decent housing for all citizens, whether in rural or urban areas.

He however urged the private sector to continue to support, saying the “provision of mass housing is an endeavour accomplished by the combined effort of both the public and private sectors. We urge more investors to partner with us in mass housing provision, ensuring mutual benefits for investors and the economy. Providing homes creates jobs and strengthens the financial system for all stakeholders.

We encourage investors to explore opportunities in rural and suburban areas, where we are systematically addressing infrastructural deficits. We welcome partnerships at all levels, housing provision, convenient mortgage packaging, and people-oriented home-rental programs.”

In his welcome address, the State Commissioner of Housing, Hon Moruf Akinderu-Fatai recalled, “The journey of Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Scheme began in 2001, with the ambitious goal of delivering 846 housing units to sub-urban dwellers in the State. However due to funding issues, the project was abandoned and transferred to the Lagos Building Investment Corporation (LBIC) in 2006.

“Despite significant interest and financial commitments from over 924 subscribers, the project stalled again and was taken over by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in 2013.

“With very minimal progress recorded, the project was returned back to the Ministry of Housing in Year 2016 by the former Governor, His Excellency, Akinwunmi Ambode.

“In a transformational pursuit to making Lagos a 21st Century Economy under the Year 2019 T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of our able Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu, a holistic approach to complete the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Scheme alongside other ongoing projects began.

“This led to the strategic division of the project into three clusters to facilitate its completion. It was also discovered that many buildings had failed structural integrity, leaving us the difficult but necessary decision to pull down the compromised structures and erect new ones.

“Today, we are proud to present Cluster 1, We not only celebrate the completion of these units but also the resilience, dedication, and hard work that has brought this vision to reality.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday awarded a cash donation of N10 million to the best graduating student, Mr Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale (2022/2023) academic session of the Lagos State University (LASU).

The Governor made the donation at the 27th Convocation Ceremony of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos.

A total of 11,195 graduands of the 2022/2023 academic session comprising of 554 Diploma students, 8,477 students for First Degree programmes, 2,164 Postgraduate students (Postgraduate Diplomas, Academic Masters, Professional Masters, Doctor of Philosophy and Professional Doctoral Degrees) graduated.

Also the chairman of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Olusi received an Honorary Doctor of Literature (History, Education and Community Development) while Prince (Dr.) Samuel Adedoyin also got an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Commerce, Industry and National Development).

The ranks of Emeritus Professor and Distinguished Professor went to Martins Anetekhai and Amidu Olalekan Sanni respectively.

The Governor who was at the ceremony as the Visitor noted the boundless joy of the present and the exciting anticipation of a future rich with personal and professional possibilities.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Today we honour your lifetime dedication to academic excellence, your passion for teaching and your groundbreaking contributions to your fields. Your wisdom, expertise and experience are very much treasured and still needed. Continue to share your insights, mentor future leaders and inspire new discoveries.

“To the prominent personalities being awarded Honorary Doctorate Degrees for service to humanity and national development, we are honoured to associate with you and benefit from your wealth of experience and benevolence.

He added, “And to our best graduating student for the 2022/2023 session. Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale of the Accounting Education Department, with a CGPA of 4.98 – First Class Honours, saying “this is a moment of great pride, not just for you, but for all of us.

“To celebrate and honour you, I am announcing a cash gift of 10 million Naira in recognition and honor of your outstanding feat. I believe that someone out there is working very hard to be the next Olaniyi Olawale, and I want to encourage you, wherever you might be now, to keep your eyes on that goal, and make us all, as well as yourself, very proud.

“After years of putting in the work, burning the midnight candle, today’s the Lagos State University have come to a privileged place that marks both the end of a very important chapter of their lives, and the start of another journey.”

Sanwo-Olu further said, “I am delighted to acknowledge that Lagos State University has continued to live up to the high expectations of its founding fathers.

“I recognize the University’s commendable resilience as well as its dedication to promoting academic excellence, evident in the quality of graduates produced annually.

“The products of this great University continue to excel both in learning and character, fully qualified to meet the manpower needs of our dear State, and of Nigeria. I am proud to note that recently, the State appointed ten (10) LASU law alumni as Judges of the Lagos High Court.

“Be inspired by this ceremony, where individuals are being celebrated for excelling in their various fields, and let it serve as a catalyst to drive you to achieve even more in your chosen areas of study.

“As a society we have a responsibility to send a strong message out that academic excellence must never be underestimated or taken for granted in our society; our young people must see reason to hunger for it with the same energy and enthusiasm reserved these days for artistic and sporting success.

“It is crucial to recognize the enduring importance of education; its inestimable value as a major tool for addressing societal needs and human development. As leaders, it is our responsibility to ensure that the products of our educational system remain relevant and effective in proffering solutions to societal problems.”

In her speech, the Vice Chancellor said, “Today marks a significant milestone in the cherished history of annual convocation ceremonies, a globally honoured academic tradition. I am therefore very proud to welcome our honorary awardees, well-wishers and guests who have converged on our campus to share in this celebration. The university is immensely grateful to you for honouring its invitation.

“More importantly, I must express my gratitude to God for giving me the privilege to address this gathering, being the 3rd consecutive Convocation under my stewardship as Vice-Chancellor of this great university. Since my appointment by Mr Governor in September 2021, the convocations have been held annually without fail, a pointer to the stability and consistency that have sustained the finest academic tradition for which the university is renowned.”