Sanusi’s palace fire incident, confirmation of Primate Ayodele’s prophecy

Servant of the Most High God, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Founder and Leader of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church over the years has become the mouthpiece of God not just in Nigeria but the world over.

Also the fulfillments of his prophecies are indicative of the fact that God can still speak to the people on earth through his chosen prophets as of old.

In not quite distant time the mouth piece of God, Primate Ayodele, warned against kidnapping of a prominent Oba, Emir, and or setting their palaces ablaze.

Many doubted and neglected this warning without taking proactive measures to either safeguard their lives or palaces.

In a video that has gone viral, Servant of the Most High God, Primate Ayodele, was seen given warnings of events that were going to occur in Nigeria. He did not complete his warning without asking those involved to pray and be vigilant.

In the video he said “Let’s pray against the death of a king in Yoruba land, let’s pray against the death of an Emir, let’s also pray against kidnapping of any Oba or any Emir or set the palace of any King or Emir ablaze. And let us watch out for religious crises.”

It was a big shock to many when on Saturday, July 13, 2024, the news filtered in that the palace of the Palace of the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has been gutted by fire.

According to Thisday Live, “The affected palace located at Kofar Kudu or Gidan Rumfa built by Emir Muhammadu Rumfa in 1463, is regarded as the most popular courts used by the previous Emirs.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties and the damage was minimal. The palace is taking all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of the palace and its occupants.”

“We are also investigating the cause of the fire and taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” the statement said.

However, a source within the palace alleged that the fire was set by some yet-to-be identified persons who forced open the doors and set it on fire.

“Having achieved that, they then locked the burning palace, after destroying the throne of the Emir, air conditioners, and other valuable items within the palace,” the source claimed.

