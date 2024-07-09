Founder and Leader of the INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that the former Central Bank Governor and Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamidi Sanusi is the right person God has ordained to rule Kano.

Primate Ayodele made the revelation in a chat with Journalists in Lagos on Tuesday. He said, “Sanusi is the right person God has ordained to rule Kano if you want growth, prosperity and success in Kano.”

The Servant of the Most High God averred that he is not a Moslem but he is speaking according to the direction of God, adding that whatever happened in Kano will definitely affect other areas in Nigeria. “I am not a Moslem but I am talking as a prophet of God, and what happens in Kano will trend to every part of Nigeria, because there is complaint in traditional institution because government wanted to silence them in getting power, and it will turn to so many issues.”

He warned that a special reform is coming which will likely relegate the traditional institution to the background. “So special reform is coming where the Emirs, Obas, Ezes, kings will be relegated to nothing, therefore they should come together and work as a team, because traditional institution in Nigeria is strong.”

