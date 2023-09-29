Sanitation: Lagos govt shuts Ladipo market again

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of measures to ensure environmental sanity, the Lagos State Government has again closed the popular auto spare parts trading area, Ladipo market, Mushin, indefinitely for several offences including, reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills, among others.

The government said that the market would remain closed until the mandatory conditions of redress were met by traders and market stakeholders.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who approved the closure on Friday, added that it was part of ongoing efforts at instilling compliance in markets around the state.

Wahab underscored the critical importance of environmental hygiene in markets, noting that, “It is imperative that markets in the state adhere strictly to environmental laws and regulations put in place for the well-being of residents.

According to him, the closure of Ladipo market serves as a stern reminder that no entity, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law across Lagos.

He stated that the state government was fully committed to collaborating with market stakeholders, to facilitate necessary adjustments and improvements, to enable them meet required environmental standards, adding that the market would not be reopened for business until set standards were met.

He said, “Ladipo Market, a prominent hub for automotive spare parts and related services, has been a focal point for environmental concerns due to various activities that contravene established regulations. The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) intervention is a significant step towards rectifying these issues and bringing the market to compliance”.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the closure was expected to allow for a thorough assessment of the environmental impact of the market’s activities and the implementation of necessary remedial measures, serving as a clear signal that LAWMA would not hesitate to take decisive actions, where and when environmental laws were flouted.

In a statement released by LAWMA spokesperson, Kadiri Folashade, said: “As Lagos State continues to grow and develop, it is imperative that economic activities are conducted in a manner that is sustainable and environmentally responsible. LAWMA’s recent actions demonstrate the authority’s commitment to this cause. The offensive against environmental infractions will continue till sanity is restored in our markets, while the next stop will be illegal markets”.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng