Sand Mining: Nanka traditional ruler exonerates self, PG from sand minning allegation

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The traditional ruler of Nanka community. Orumba North local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Godwin Ezeilo has reacted on the allegation of his involvement in sand excavation in his community.

Recall that the Monarch as well as the President General, among others were recently accused by some people in the area as being behind the ongoing illegal sand minning in the community that has hitherto snowballed into a bad erosion threatening the community.

The people from Amakor village in Nanka had petitioned the Anambra State House of Assembly alleging that the monarch and PG of the community are involved in the sand mining against governor Soludo’s directive.

But, Ezeilo in his reaction over the weekend after appearing before the State House Of Assembly Committee on Public Petition described the allegation of himself and the President General as height of denigration and insensitivity to his throne and the people of his kingdom.

The traditional ruler who appeared before the House to answer questions on his involvement in illegal sand mining said that it is very sad and painful that some people could concoct such an allegation and append his name and that of the community’s PG.

He added, “Some people just levelled allegation against me and our PG of excavating sand against the governor’s orders of banning sand mining. It is too bad and we cannot continue to take it.

“The so called mining site has no road to carry out sand. No motor can go there . Their allegation is defamatory to my character and my throne. How can I be mining sand, what kind of insult is that?

ABS has gone there and did a story that there is no sand mining taking place at the place yet they went ahead to make the false allegation against me.

“The truth is that the village is using the allegation of sand mining as a precursor to getting the Traditional Prime Minister ‘Onuwu’ Nanka.

The traditional ruler noted that Nanka has a constitution which it operates and it specifically states the condition for the emergence of Onowu which is not invested in him.

He wondered why the people would be looking for an Onowu and mandate it on the Igwe to do it for them.

He added that it is only the town union constitution that can give the Onowu position to anybody.

On his part, the Obu Nanka said that Onowu Nanka issue is being handled by the cabinet members and not Igwe.

According to him, igwe is just an observer in the selection of Onowu.

He added, “I am not among those eligible to vote during the selection of Onowu. Even one of their persons contested with the present Onowu and he stepped down for him.”

The vice president of Ohaneze World-wide Chief Damian Ogene Okeke who was in attendance to the hearing said that he came to the venue of the petition because they mentioned sand mining.

Ogene who is an indigene of Nanka stressed that no functional vehicle, not even tipper no matter how strong can ply the road to the site.