Samsung launches AI televisions

Blessing Taiwo

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new lineup of televisions that incorporates advanced AI-driven technology.

They are of the 2024 television lineup, featuring the latest Neo QLED 8K and 4K models, as well as OLED TVs to enhance the home entertainment experience.

The multinational electronic firm disclosed this in a statement after the launch recently in Lagos.

It stated that the Neo QLED 8K stands as the flagship of Samsung’s latest TV lineup, equipped with the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor and marking a significant leap in AI TV technology.

The South Korean company noted that the processor features a Neural Processing Unit that delivers twice the speed of its predecessor, along with an eightfold increase in neural networks, from 64 to 512, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience with crisp details, regardless of the input source.

“Every scene on the Neo QLED 8K is a feast for the eyes, thanks to its AI-driven picture technology.

“It brings out the finest details with outstanding clarity and naturalness, from facial expressions to the subtlest nuances,” Samsung said.

The AI Motion Enhancer Pro makes fast action smoother and clearer.

With 8K AI Upscaling Pro, users’ favorite shows and movies are transformed to closely match the 8K display, allowing them to enjoy a level of detail and picture clarity that surpasses conventional 4K TVs.

Samsung’s latest TVs were designed to connect with existing networks and devices through notification on users’ smartphones immediately upon setup.