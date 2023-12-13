Samson: Lauds Sanwo-Olu ,Tayo Ayinde achievements

It is our pleasure to share the delightful Press Statement as our opinion for our clarion call to the good people of Lagos State regarding our resolve to give a vote of Confidence on our Amiable Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

We have taken a review of the recent overall development as regards good governance and sustainable development in Lagos State. We are proud and appreciative of the various Landmark achievements Gov. Sanwo-Olu has brought to bear. His distinction between politics and governance in the State is Legendary.

From what we have seen so far, the Coordinator for (RAIN) Re-Awaken Initiative of Nigeria, Prince Adewale Samson, who also is the Director for Inter-Party Affairs, ICC is one of the Major campaign structures set up by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Tayo Ayinde,

Samson said they Have been vindicated that the resolve to vote him in for a second term in office in the just concluded general election as Governor of Lagos State, was a good omen. Encouragingly, within this period he has been in office, a lot of good things have happened. Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has done well and he is an example of a true leader and a good lover of sustainable development.

We all know that the Governor of Lagos State has achieved this tremendous progress with his chief of staff, Hon. Tayo Ayinde who has been working behind the scenes. He is not spoken of all the time but his coordination has been superlative and legendary for the successes achieved in Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s policy execution

Samson Adewale, said in the recent past, the Governor and his team have made progress in Traffic Management, we are satisfied with the quality and improvement of work on the transport infrastructure projects across the State. A good number of LASTMA officials were recruited to achieve a better flow of traffic and a reduction in travel time.

Still on Governor Sanwo-Olu’s achievements, the group PRO, Dr. Smart Onyema Ofonyiri. Itemize some of the governors Land Mark achievements, on waterways and the Light Rail system which are veritable alternatives to our roads, we recently witnessed another giant leap where the governor officially commissioned a new state of the art ferries to kick start the LAGFERRY Service which brought remarkable increase in the number of commuters on our waterways.

Agriculture and Food Security, this Government established the Imota Rice Mill which will be a game-changing addition to Nigeria’s ongoing Rice Revolution also with LAP the Lagos Agripreneurship Program to strengthen the capacity of farmers.

Security: we have the best policing in Lagos State. The Rapid Response Squad, a police department that is directly under the supervision of the Governor’s office has kept Lagos State safe to a very large extent. A lot we cannot disclose for security reasons.

Health. The Governor recently gave health insurance to vulnerable Lagos residents. This is his determination to ensure university health coverage (UHC) equity and access to quality healthcare for Lagosians.

On roads, the Governor has shown great brevity in the recent renewal and upgrade of road infrastructure in Lagos state. The ELEKO and EPE, corridor where the reconstruction of the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway was recently completed and commissioned. Still on road rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Upgrading, the governor also touched the Badagry division of Lagos State Massively. In Ikorodu West LCDA and Awoyaya in Ibeju-Lekki LCDA were also touched.

Education through the EKO EXCEL training initiative, many teachers have been trained in modern teaching techniques.

For Lagos to meet up and compete with the world on Technology, the Lagos state government has set up the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Coulis (LASRIC) to drive investment in research and development of tech-focused solutions.

To all good people of Lagos state, let us all know that it does not pay to run people down for no just reason. What Lagos state needs is not rancor, bickering and tinkering but love, peace and unity irrespective of political and ideological differences.

We believe Lagos State needs a leader who is visionary and goal-driven like Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. He should rather be supported and not be destructively criticized. Let us all join hands with him to build Lagos state.

In view of the foregoing, the Re-Awaken initiative of Nigeria (RAIN) do hereby give Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor and His Team A-VOTE-OF-CONFIDENCE.

