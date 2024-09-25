Samoa Agreement: FG applauds NMCC’s ruling against Daily Trust

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The Federal Government commends the National Media Complaints Commission (NMCC), the Nigerian media Ombudsman, for its impartial and thorough investigation, which found Daily Trust’s report on the Samoa Agreement to be inaccurate, misleading, and not in line with the Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists.

This ruling serves as a testament to the importance of journalistic integrity and accountability and also a reminder of the crucial role the media plays in shaping public perception through truthful and accurate reporting.

According to the statement issued to press men in Abuja by the Special Assistance to the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim stated that the public expects news outlets will adhere strictly to professional ethics and conduct by ensuring that their reportage is factual, fair, and balanced. This way, injurious reporting such as the one done by Daily Trust could be effectively avoided.

The Federal Government recognizes that a free press is a pillar of democracy but with this freedom comes the responsibility to report news in a manner that is accurate and devoid of misinformation. It is only through this commitment to truth that the media can effectively hold the government and institutions accountable.

The Federal Government appreciates the recommendations made by the NMCC, including the directive to Daily Trust to issue a public apology for its false report on the Samoa Agreement and take measures to prevent future occurrences.

The call for increased transparency and proactive information dissemination by Federal Government institutions is duly noted, and steps will be taken to ensure that Nigerians are adequately informed about matters of public interest.

The Federal Government is committed to fostering an environment where the media thrives while also remaining accountable to the ethical standards of the profession. We call on all media organizations to continue to uphold these standards and work collaboratively in the dissemination of accurate information, which is essential for a well-informed and active citizenry.

Let this ruling by the National Media Complaints Commission against Daily Trust serve as a benchmark for journalistic excellence, and also strengthen the bonds between the media, the government, and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

