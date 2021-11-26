Sammya Adigun congratulates Gov Oyetola on 3rd anniversary in office

The inherent sterling qualities in Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has impacted positively on Osun State in peace and steady progress in the last three years.

This was contained in a congratulatory message sent by the Chairman, Sammya Construction company, Sammya Adigun, to Governor Oyetola on the occasion of his 3rd anniversary in office, which comes up on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Adigun described the Governor as a God-fearing personality, who is endowed with the spirit of urbanity, sound mind and

He also described Oyetola as a worthy investment, which will yield eternal dividends for all and sundry.

Adigun said it would take a cool-headed man with divine backing like him “to take the State to the next level that we are all craving for”.

Adigun, who acknowledged that the past three years of the Governor had been that of divine participation, observed that despite paucity of funds, Oyetola had recorded monumental achievements in critical sectors In spite of other daunting challenges that he met on

“The Governor had laid the necessary foundation for lasting and enduring progress in the State”, Sammya noted.

