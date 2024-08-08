Same-sex marriage is against Nigeria’s constitution and beliefs—Rev Dr Eunice Iliya

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

A Cleric with the United Methodist Church in Nigeria (UMC-N), Reverend Dr. Eunice Iliya, has stated that same-sex marriage is against the Nigerian Constitution and the belief of its citizens.

She stated this while speaking with DAILY CHAMPION in jalingo.

“The Church remains opposed to same-sex marriage and dissociated itself from this practice.

According to her, homosexuality have been existing for a long time in the Church.

“It has been existing since 1972, this has been the struggle which has lasted for long, but was not successful because some States in the United States are in support while some are against.

“Majority of members of the Church are not in support of same – sex marriage.

“We in Africa are not in support because it is against our beliefs, culture and ethics.

She said that in 2019 they went back to America and saw that the number of those not in support of same – sex marriage have reduced.

“We don’t know the reason, just all of a sudden, we heard that they have backed out of the Church.

“When we came back from the Global Conference in the United States this year, there was agitation on either to back out of the Church or join those comfortable with same sex marriage.

“As true Christians, we will never support the recent decision by the General Assembly Conference of the church in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America.

She described the legislation as “unholy” and unethical, pointing out that it contradicts the teachings of Christianity, the Nigerian constitution, and African culture.

Reverend Dr. Eunice Musa Iliya revealed that the church was established in 1972 and that the individuals advocating for same-sex marriage have never succeeded in various General Assembly Conferences through voting until 2024.

She noted that the legislation came into effect following the departure of some church members, including some Americans who opposed it.

According to Reverend Dr. Eunice Iliya, in Africa, individuals would face severe consequences, potentially including being stoned, if they paraded themselves in the streets in the name of same-sex marriage.

Regarding the church’s properties, she emphasized that they remain in possession of UMC-N because all structures were built in the name of the church, and nobody has the right to change its signboards or transfer them to another church.

She questioned the appropriateness of relocating with someone else’s property and stressed that those who want to relocate should build their structures.

“The church remains committed to the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ as outlined in the Holy Book and will not embrace same-sex marriage.

She pointed out that the church will maintain a good relationship with American friends but will not accept their decision to embrace same-sex marriage.

She urged their members to remain calm and wait for the next steps, believing that God would guide them as they engage in prayers and fasting.

Rev. Dr. Eunice Musa assured members that measures were being taken to address the issue, as a high-powered delegation from America is expected to visit Nigeria soon.

She further reassured members that the church would continue to adhere to the correct teachings of the Bible.

In an interview, the former Bishop of UMC-N, Bishop John Wesley, emphasized that he and some of his followers left the church due to the legalization of same-sex marriage.

He expressed surprise at the church’s acceptance of such practices and stated that they pray for forgiveness and repentance for those who engage in it.

Regarding the controversy over the church’s property, Bishop John Wesley insisted that those claiming ownership had left the church over three years ago and, by law, ceased to be members.