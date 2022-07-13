Same faith presidential ticket : Withdraw immediately- Group tells Shettima

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A Non-Political group known as Northern People’s Project (NPP) has called for the immediate withdrawal of the former governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima as the Vice Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress and replace him with a Northern Christian.

The group in a press statement signed by it’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Yohanna Jatau, noted that the party has from now to Friday, 15th July, 2022 to reverse the Muslim-Muslim ticket and announce a Northern Christian as the party’s VP.

The statement disclosed that there are thousands of Christians in the North that are more compete and qualified than Shettima.

NPP said they were taken aback when the APC Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu announced Kashim Ibrahim Shettima another Muslim as Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari’s replacement whom Nigerians protested his nomination because of Muslim-Muslim combined ticket.

According to the statement, “Christians constituted over 37% population of the entire Northern region population and such the Muslim-Muslim ticket is a bad development for the party and if not urgently reverse, it will lead to the defeat of APC in the 2023 presidential election.”

The group threatened that if the Muslim-Muslim ticket is not reverse, the Christian population in the North will be left with no other option other than to give their votes to any party that gave them Vice Presidential slot, describing the Muslim-Muslim ticket as an insult on the Christians in Nigeria.

It added that the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket is deliberate attempt by the party to further divide Nigerians along religion lines saying that APC should rather be seen promoting justice, fairness and equity instead of promoting division along religion lines.

The statement further disclosed that the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket is a clear indication that the party has concluded that there is no single Christian in the North that is competent and worthy of occupying the VP slot which is an affront on Christians in the North.