Salpha Energy wins Ashden Awards (patron HRH King Charles III) for outstanding climate innovation

Salpha Energy has won the Ashden Award for Energy Innovation (Global South), supported by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. The annual Ashden Awards revealed their 2024 winners at London Climate Action Week, the largest city-wide climate festival in Europe, that took place from 22-30 June.

Every year, the Ashden Awards highlight inclusive climate solutions – work that creates a fairer world, as well as lowering emissions, and preparing communities for climate threats.

Salpha Energy was revealed as one of seven winners at the 2024 Ashden Awards, which were at the Institution of Engineering and Technology in London on 27 June.

Salpha produces made-in-Africa solar systems and DC appliances, and helps households and businesses switch on to clean power, by giving customers access to affordable loans and finance. Since inception, the company has empowered over 1,500,000 people with reliable solar energy, installed more than 6.7 GWh of solar capacity, and reduced carbon emissions by over 4 million tons.

With a production capacity of 300,000 systems per year from its assembly facility, Salpha has created over 1,050 direct and indirect jobs and is pioneering gender inclusivity by attracting women to technical roles and providing training and mentorship, promoting sustainable energy solutions and economic empowerment.

More than 500 organisations applied for the 2024 Ashden Awards and Salpha Energy was one of just two finalists in the Global South winners and categories, securing its place after a rigorous assessment and judging process and input from sector experts, including academics, business leaders, investors and journalists. The Ashden Awards were launched in 2000 and honour innovators from the public, private and non-profit sectors.

Salpha Energy will receive a grant of £25,000 and other support to help them scale-up their work, such as publicity, connection to funders, investors and climate sector leaders.

“Our selection as a finalist in the Ashden Awards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to transforming lives through energy freedom,” says Sandra Chukwudozie, Founder and CEO of Salpha Energy. “Having impacted over 1,500,000 people across communities in Nigeria and beyond, we are proud of the significant strides we’ve made in driving positive change.”

Ashden CEO Dr Ashok Sinha said: “This year’s Ashden Award winners are worthy champions. They’re tackling the biggest climate challenges, in ways that also create important benefits – like new green jobs and fairer societies. Their inclusive approach is key to their success.

“The 2024 winners have come through a rigorous assessment process, which confirmed their immense impact – and their potential to do even more in the future. Passion, ambition: they’ve got it all. So now we urge investors, funders, policymakers and climate sector leaders to back and work with these trailblazers.”