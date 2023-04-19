Sallah: FG declares April 21, 24 public holidays

.FRSC cautions against drunk driving, deploys radar guns, breathalysers

. Islamic cleric warns youths against quick-money syndrome

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 21 and Monday, April 24, 2023 as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Eid-Il-Fitri celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement on behalf of the federal government in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Eid-el-Fitr marks the end to the month long Ramadan fast, and the commencement of Shawaal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

meanwhile, The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists against drunk driving during Sallah celebration as it deployed radar guns, breathalysers on major highways.

The FRSC spokesman, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said aside the operational equipment, logistics would also be fully deployed for the special patrol across the country.

He said the FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr. Dauda Biu, had directed that all Zebras (emergency response teams) must be active 24/7 and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to report auto crashes to save innocent lives.

“During this Sallah, we expect motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and cooperate fully with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies that will be deployed for traffic management duties.

“Already, Mobile Courts will be in session during the Sallah holiday across the country for prompt dispensation of justice to recalcitrant traffic violators.

“The corridors to be covered are: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor.

“Others are: Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, amongst others,” he said.

He said corps operatives had been directed to pay first-rate focus on effective traffic control, wrongful overtaking, use of phone while driving.

According to him, the operatives will also check drivers licence violation, lane discipline, removal of rickety vehicles, driving with expired/worn out tyre and without spare tyre, among others.

Kazeem further said the Corps would go into the exercise with the friendly collaboration with Military Units en-route or resident, the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Security (DSS).

Others, he said, are the State owned/NGO’s Ambulance service providers, National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNERS) and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

While calling on Muslim Umma to exemplify the essence of the season which was love, care and continuous obedience to established laws, Kazeem felicitated and wished them a joyous and peaceful celebration.

In another development, an Islamic cleric in Nasarawa State, Malam Mohammed Sarki, has decried the rate of quick-money syndrome among Nigerian youths.

He urged the youths to engage in meaningful ventures and be hard working in their interest and for the overall development of the country.

The quick-money syndrome can be seen as a disease or disorder which affects individuals in their views of making or wanting quick money.

It makes individuals seek ways or means, mostly illegal or unethical to generate money.

Sarki gave the advice at the closing of Ramadan Tafsir of Muslim Ummah at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday in Lafia.

He said that quick-money syndrome was detriment to societal growth, admonishing the youths to be innovative in line with Islamic teachings so as to be independent and contribute to societal development.

Sarki said the holy Qur’an frowns at idleness and unnecessary begging, calling on the people to put on their thinking caps to earn a living instead of depending on assistance.

He also implored the faithful to prioritise girl-child education as a way of empowering women to withstand modern challenges.

The cleric also urged Muslims and other Nigerians to use the Ramadan period to pray for the nation’s unity, peace, progress and development.

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, called on the Muslim community to apply the knowledge from the tafsir in their daily lives.

The speaker, represented by the House Staff Officer, Mr. Suleiman Gyabo, also preached peace among Nigerians.