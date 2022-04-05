Salary saga : 21 CSOs to Join police Protest – Uzor

By Phil Okose Onitsha

Atleast 21 Coalition of Civil Society Groups and Traders’ Associations in Nigeria have vowed to support the junior Police men in their planned protest over new wage increase.

The coalition include, Human Rights, Liberty Access, and Peace Defenders Foundation (HURIDE), Nigeria Consultative Forum (NCF), Campaign for Democracy (CD), South East zone, Ndigbo Unity Forum, (NUF), NIgeria Traders’Forum (NTF), among other groups.

Making the disclosure to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State Monday, the Chairman of Human Rights, Liberty Access, And Peace Defenders Foundation, HURIDE, Uzor A. Uzor, said that, “the leader of the Coalition, Mazi Dan Okeke, stated this in Abuja” adding that ” the groups will show solidarity to junior police officers during the protest”.

He vowed that until their requests were met they would not back out from their support irrespective of the threats against them.

The group called for the immediate and unconditional release of officers arrested, asking the Police authorities instead of deploying intimidation and subterfuge, they should urgently address the congent issues raised by the Police officers concerning their welfare.

“Junior officers have threatened to embark on a massive protest against their poor remuneration and welfare package but the authorities of Nigeria Police have denied that their rank and file are planning any protest”.

“The leadership of rank and file of NIgerian Police has insisted that it would still go on with the planned protest inspite of the obvious intimidation from the leadership of NIgerian Police, including arresting some of their key leaders”.

“Mazi Dan Okeke has cautioned that Federal Government should without further delay constitute and set up a special committee that would address the predicaments being faced by ranks and files instead of using an amorphous and obnoxious method, Mazi Dan Okeke warned.