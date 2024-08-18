Salako chairs intra-ministerial committee for COP29

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of Environment Balarabe Abbas Lawal has urged committee members to work assiduously to develop Ministry’s position that will translate to the National position of the Country at the up-coming 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), or Conference of Parties of the (UNFCCC) to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan with the theme: in solidarity for a Green World.

The Minister who was represented by Iziaq Adekunle Salako, the Minister of State for Environment stated this in Abuja while inaugurating the committee for the early preparation of the global event later this year.

Balarabe advised the committee to harness expertise and experience to develop an effective strategy for excellent participation at the conference, pririotise inclusivity and equity, and ensure that the solutions to be pursued are just and holistic while advocating for financial mechanism that support for climate adaptation and mitigation.

He also called on the members to bring their resolve and vision to the committee and work together inspired by the belief that a sustainable future is possible and achievable as we execute the approved Term of Reference (ToR) for the assignment. He noted that the decision of the committee will resonate through time and enhance national delivery of the conference and it’s commitments to the convention.

The Minister stated that the upcoming COP29 will not only be a platform for negotation but also a crucial opportunity to reaffirm the shared commitment, enhance the ambitions, and build bridges of collaboration across nations, sections and generations.

The Chairman of the Intra-Ministerial Committee and the Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Adekunle Salako called on the members to reflect on the outcome of the UNFCCC Dubai, on the main feature and outcome of COP28 including an agreement on the need for finance to respond to loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change.

Salako urged all members drawn from professional departments in the Ministry and Agencies to work as a team to deliver on the objectives of the Committee.

Earlier, in her opening remarks, the Director of climate change who double as the Vice-chairman, Iniagbon Abiola-Awe reiterated that members should see their nomination as a call for national assignment and that the nation’s successful outing at COP29 will largely depend on the early submission of the committee’s report.

The statement signed by Ibrahim Haruna, Head, Press and Public Relations, recalled that the last COP27 and COP28 were held in Sham-Alsheikh, Egypt and Dubai, UAE respectively.