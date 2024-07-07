Sahara Group highlights sustainability milestones in third edition of Gree’n’lectric  

Leading responsible energy and infrastructure conglomerate Sahara Group has restated its commitment to effective management of its environmental footprint through strategies that reduce carbon emission across its businesses.

Speaking during the unveiling of third edition of Gree’n’lectric, a Sahara Power Group digital publication dedicated to promoting clean energy and environmental sustainability in Africa’s power sector, Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group said, “Gree’n’lectric highlights Sahara’s intentional steps towards fostering sustainable practices in the power sector.”

Tagged ‘Securing our collective Future’, the publication outlines Sahara’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) milestones within its power affiliates, Egbin Power Plc, First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), and Ikeja Electric.

The third edition of Gree’n’lectric was unveiled at Asharami Square, a Sahara Group initiative aimed at promoting sustainability through media advocacy, amidst experts in the energy sector and media professionals.

Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group said: “At Sahara, our commitment to sustainability is evident in all our operations. Gree’n’lectric not only speaks on the major projects that we have undertaken as we bring energy to life responsibly.”

She added: “It also highlights the initiatives invested in ensuring a greener tomorrow – from installing renewable energy sources such as the Egbin wind turbines, to reducing environmental impact, Gree’n’lectric offers insight into Sahara’s advocacy for a sustainable future.”

Reaffirming the commitment of the business to global sustainable practices, Folake Soetan, CEO, Ikeja Electric, Nigeria’s largest power distribution company, said, “Here at Ikeja Electric, we will continue to enlighten both host communities and employees through educative initiatives, such as the IE-Safetainability School and Safety Starts with Me, aimed at promoting safety and environmental consciousness.”

According to Mokhtar Bounour, CEO, Egbin Power Plc,“Gree’n’lectric continues to serve as a reference point of our commitment at Egbin to bringing energy to life responsibly while reducing carbon emissions through several clean energy initiatives, resulting in improved livelihoods and a cleaner environment.”